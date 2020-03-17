Vale ramping down operations at Voisey's Bay

Brazilian mining giant Vale is placing its Labrador nickel mine under "care and maintenance" protocols for the next four weeks amid concerns about COVID-19.

The remote mine, just south of Nain on the northern coast of Labrador, has about 900 workers on site. It is only accessible by air, and has employees from all over Canada.

No employees have tested positive for the virus, but the company said it was taking steps to keep it that way.

"Vale took the decision to ramp down its Voisey's Bay mining operation and place it on care and maintenance for a period of four weeks, as a precaution to help protect the health and well-being of Nunatsiavut and Innu Indigenous communities in Labrador in face of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a release.

Vale said protecting the health of remote Labrador communities was its top priority.

The company suspended flights on Monday.

It's not clear from the company's news release when the workers currently on site will be be able to fly out, but Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans said it was her understanding non-essential workers would be sent home.

"This is very costly to Vale to take this decision, but they're doing it to be proactive and I've got to congratulate them on that," Evans told Labrador Morning.

"Life matters most and I think that's the deciding factor in them taking these steps."

Before becoming an MHA, Evans had worked two stints with Vale starting in 2002.

She said the situation, like many others, is still very fluid.

Vale also operates a processing plant in southern Newfoundland, at Long Harbour.

For now, the plant will remain in operation, working through a stockpile of nickel and cobalt concentrates.

It will reduce its production of copper concentrate to stretch it over the four-week slowdown at Voisey's Bay.

