Vale confirms glycol leak at Voisey's Bay mine site

Vale said there was a leak in its glycol system at the Voisey's Bay mine site early Wednesday morning. (Vale)

The company operating the Voisey's Bay nickel mine in Labrador confirmed a leak in its glycol system early Wednesday morning.

In a statement to CBC News, Vale said glycol is used to cool the power plant and heat the facility at its site on Labrador's northeast coast.

The company said the leak has been contained and its response team is cleaning it up.

"There was no risk to employees and our initial assessment shows it was contained to surface areas with no impact to any water bodies," said company spokesperson Jeffrey Lewis in the statement.

"The incident will be reported to regulatory agencies, as per our regular process."

Lewis said shifts were initially suspended on Wednesday but have resumed.

The statement said the leak "impacted" the on-site medical clinic, but didn't provide details. A temporary location has been established for employees.

Lewis said Vale will not be doing interviews about the incident but "will certainly advise of any further updates."

A spokesperson for the provincial Department of Industry, Energy and Technology declined to comment on the spill, directing inquiries to Vale.

