Green energy tax credits a 'game changer' for N.L. operation, Vale CEO says

The head of mining giant Vale Canada says the most recent federal budget will be a "game changer" for her company's operations — including its nickel processing plant in Long Harbour, N.L., which Chrystia Freeland, the finance minister and deputy prime minister, toured on Wednesday.

Vale Canada president and CEO Deshnee Naidoo said the credits and announcements in the budget will be key for the mining industry's race to lower carbon emissions even further.

"It's an absolute game changer for us," Naidoo said.

"With this budget I am absolutely certain that we have an even more exciting future because we'll be able to do more, faster. But as we look to the future, I think we can definitely draw inspiration from the past, and there's no better place than Long Harbour to do that."

Freeland spoke with some of the 1,000 employees inside the plant, which Vale says produces some of the least carbon-intense nickel in the world.

Nickel is mined as raw ore, shown by this large chunk of rock, and refined into the smaller nickel rounds. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The plant uses a unique hydrometallurgical process to produce nickel, copper and cobalt, which Freeland says will be key in decarbonizing industries like the auto sector as more electric vehicles hit the road.

Freeland touted two newly announced tax credits in particular, the Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing and the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit, which she says should incentivize governments and the industry to respond to the call for more sustainable production.

Freeland toured the Vale nickel processing plant in Long Harbour, N.L., on Wednesday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Naidoo said other work will be done at the company's site in Voisey's Bay, in northern Labrador, which is currently undergoing a $2.7 billion expansion, transitioning its surface nickel mine underground. The mine houses a workforce of 2,500 people as construction continues.

Work on the project is 84 per cent complete, Nadoo said, who expects the mine to resume producing nickel next year.

Vale also plans to develop wind-powered electricity at Voisey's Bay, reducing its dependency on diesel and reducing its carbon footprint by one-third by 2030.

"I definitely believe, you know, the incentive that's in the budget in terms of clean electricity can definitely incentivize a project like that," Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, Freeland said Newfoundland and Labrador's ample supply of nickel puts it and the country in a promising position for the future, adding that local minerals could end up around the world in everything from appliances to electric vehicles.

"From nickel to copper to cobalt, Newfoundland and Labrador is rich in the critical minerals that the world needs most… Our allies and their leading businesses want to buy these critical minerals from Canada. They want to buy them from you," Freeland said.

"I have never been more optimistic about the future of this amazing province, and the future of our great country, then I am today."