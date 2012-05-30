A look at the COVID-19 vaccines with virology, immunology professors

Newfoundland and Labrador's health officials are optimistic that everyone in the province who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by July this year, but with varying efficacy rates of the four approved vaccines in Canada, some are wondering whether it's better to wait.

But while the rate of effectiveness may vary, health professionals say it's better to get any of the vaccines than none of them.

Rod Russell, is a professor of virology at Memorial University, and says he firmly believes the vaccines are safe for use — otherwise, they wouldn't be approved by Health Canada.

"The concern is not that the vaccines aren't safe — it's pretty clear that all these vaccines are safe and there, to my knowledge, hasn't been a concern about safety for any of them in any of the review processes," Russell said.

The quicker that everybody gets any one of these vaccines is the quicker we're gonna get back to some kind of normal. - Rod Russell

"The only thing that's slowed down their approvals at this point is whether or not we know they're effective and effective in different age groups."

Four different vaccines are currently approved, with different efficacy rate: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna both at 95 per cent; AstraZeneca-Oxford with 62 per cent; and Johnson & Johnson with 66.9 per cent. Experts have said Canadians should not shop around or wait for one vaccine over another based on those rates.

"The most important thing, I think, that we can say is that they are all working, and although we have different numbers … these are still good numbers," Russell said.

"At the end of the day, they all work and they're all safe and we really need to get everybody back to some kind of normal. The quicker that everybody gets any one of these vaccines is the quicker we're gonna get back to some kind of normal."

That's a sentiment echoed by Michael Grant, a professor of immunology and associate dean of biomedical science at Memorial University.

When asked whether people should be worried if they are getting a vaccine with a lower efficacy rate, Grant said it's "a hard question to answer."

"They shouldn't really worry because any of the vaccines is giving them more protection than they would have if they don't get a vaccine," he said.

"In the longer term, it's starting to look more and more like people will need to get their immunity revised or boosted, perhaps annually, perhaps less often. But … even if the vaccine is slightly inferior to another one that's on the market, the general advice is to take the one that's available to you."

Michael Grant is a professor of immunology and associate dean of biomedical science at Memorial University. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced last week that the time between doses for the vaccine has also been extended from four weeks to four months — a shift in advice that came from national health agencies, as well.

That will mean the timeline will move up for thousands more people who will be able to get first doses.

Grant said extending the time between inoculations may mean taking a risk, but there is evidence that first doses still generate immunity.

"You might be pushing it a little bit out to the level of four months, but it's not likely the immunity that's present, that's providing 80 per cent protection, is going to wane that much over a four-month period," he said.

"So I'm sure public health have done very elaborate calculations to arrive at the conclusion that the general public as a whole, the population as a whole, is better off with delaying the second dose of the vaccine up to four months."

Health Canada has approved four COVID-19 vaccines: The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna vaccine, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (CBC)

Children 'not at particular risk'

The approved vaccines are currently not recommended for children and teenagers, and Grant said it's unlikely that will be a priority for some time yet.

"Children are not a priority group to be protected against infection with coronavirus because, as our recent outbreak in St. John's illustrates, there are a lot of young people who were infected with the virus who showed absolutely no symptoms at all, so they're not at particular risk for getting very sick from the virus," Grant said.

The companies also have a far harder time running trials involving children than adults, Grant said. However, he added that if there was a "crisis situation" amid the pandemic that changed how the virus manifests in children, the vaccines could likely be used.

Immunizations are not about necessarily eradicating the virus but allowing the population to get back toward some level of normalcy. - Michael Grant

Meanwhile, Grant said, an outbreak in a long-term care home in British Columbia where residents and staff were already vaccinated shouldn't deter anyone from getting the vaccine; rather, he said it shows how the virus can manifest in more vulnerable populations that may not respond to the vaccine as well as younger, healthier populations.

A study looking at vaccination responses among elderly people in long-term care homes is already underway in Atlantic Canada to explore that issue, Grant said.

"It's known from past studies with influenza vaccines that some elderly people do not respond as well to the influenza vaccine, so if your immune system's been weakened by a number of different things over time and you don't respond as well to the vaccine, then there's still a risk of being infected," Grant said.

"You're going to see this most likely in a setting like a long-term care home with elderly individuals who are less likely to make a good immune response against the virus, and they're in a setting where if the virus is introduced it's still going to spread because of the close contact that they have."

'None of us have any immunity'

When it comes to the concept of herd immunity for coronavirus, we're a long way out, Russell and Grant both said.

Russell said COVID-19 isn't comparable to influenza, for instance, because the flu virus has been around in some form for years, meaning people have over time developed natural immunity, as well as received acquired immunity from flu shots.

"The difference now is none of us have seen this virus before, none of us have any immunity, except the few people who have been infected and the growing number of people that have been vaccinated," Russell said.

"We can rely on herd immunity with the flu shot, and not getting the flu shot means you probably won't get the flu anyway because there's enough immunity out there, but that's not the case with this."

Grant said it's difficult to know at what point lockdown measures will be able to be lifted.

There are 20,000 more doses of vaccine scheduled to arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador this week. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Even when there's a high number of people vaccinated, Grant said it's likely the recommendations for mask-wearing in places like airplanes and crowded public spaces will continue, since the vaccine is "just the final level of protection" against the virus.

"There's still gonna be some concern that we'll delay the issuing of something like an immunity passport or a declaration that we've reached herd immunity. It's likely to be partially a political decision, partially a public health decision," Grant said.

"The immunizations are not about necessarily eradicating the virus but allowing the population to get back toward some level of normalcy."

As for when Newfoundland and Labrador can expect things to somewhat resemble a pre-COVID scenario, Grant said it could indeed very well be this year, as health officials have hoped.

"That's really a guessing game," he said. "I think we will be back to normal — towards normal, not back to normal — but back towards normal by the fall."

