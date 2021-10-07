The provincial government has unveiled details of Newfoundland and Labrador's vaccine passport program a day ahead of it its Friday release, with the system set to eventually cover a wide swath of the province's public life.

The passports take the form of a QR code that either lives on a smartphone app or a physical paper copy. That code will be shown and scanned as the proof of COVID-19 vaccination required to access a myriad of businesses, centres and community spaces for those age 12 and up.

The app, dubbed the NLVaxPass, stores the QR codes but no personal health information, according to the provincial government.

Businesses and organizations must download a verifier app, NLVaxVerify, onto a mobile device in order to check people's QR codes as they enter. If the person is fully vaccinated, a green bar appears, with an accompanying chime and buzz — if not, a red bar and a separate chime and vibration.

Valid medical exemptions from immunization will be given a QR code and treated the same as if a person is fully vaccinated.

The free apps and codes will all be released to the public Friday morning. But the passports only become mandatory Oct. 22, giving a grace period for people to get their information in order and businesses or organizations the chance to figure out enforcement workflows.

Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister Andrew Haggie and Digital Government and Service N.L. Minister Sarah Stoodley will speak Thursday afternoon in St. John's about the passports, along with the head of the St. John's Board of Trade.

The latter organization weighed in on a draft version of the plan, as businesses across the province will shoulder much of the burden to check people's passports.

A QR code, similar to this one, will have to be presented either on via a smartphone app or in a paper copy as of Oct. 22 in order to gain entry to a myriad of businesses, organizations and activities in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Where it's needed — and not

In two weeks' time, entry to most recreational and non-essential activities for people 12 and up will be regulated by the passports.

Bars, lounges, and indoor entertainment — from movies to theatre to music performances — will all require proof of full vaccination. Indoor seating at restaurants is also covered, but not take out, drive-thru or patios.

Passports are mandatory for any gathering at a business or organization, from baby showers to retirement parties, and in order to access any personal services like hair salons or tattoo parlours.

Indoor fitness facilities and arenas are also covered. Organized sports for youth from 12 to 18 years old are exempt.

Passports aren't mandatory for faith-based activities. If organizations opt out of the passport system, they must operate at half-capacity, with no singing, physical distancing and other measures in place. While the province did consider covering religious services under the passport, after consulting with groups it opted not to.

Passports aren't required for most essential services. That includes as all health-care facilities, schools and daycares and post-secondary institutions and retail stores — except car dealerships, where passports are in effect.

The codes and the fines

As of Friday, the province will release the apps and update its COVID-19 vaccination portal to allow people to download their QR codes.

For people without any access to computers, there will be a toll-free phone number to call, and a printed QR code can be mailed out.

The provincial government isn't providing financial support to businesses in order to comply with the verification process — organizations will need to have their own mobile device to do so, although it doesn't need to be connected to the internet on a regular basis for the app to work.

Photo ID or a combination of other identification will also have to be shown in order to verify QR codes, and there are fines for trying to skirt the system. Those start at $500 for people, and range from $5,000 to $50,000 for businesses, along with potential jail time.

There will be government inspectors out checking on the system, and police officers will also have the authority to issue tickets.

Employees at businesses requiring passports to enter will also have to be vaccinated, but the province is establishing a grace period for those workers to get the shot.

