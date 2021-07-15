Minimum time between COVID-19 vaccine doses cut to 28 days in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador's public health officials are shortening the minimum amount of time between doses of COVID-19 vaccine from eight weeks to 28 days.

In a media release Thursday morning, the Department of Health said recent evidence suggests eight weeks between doses may increase and prolong the immune response to the vaccine.

But, in keeping with guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, there may be situations in which someone needs to be vaccinated before eight weeks have passed, the release said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said speeding up the second shot allows improved protection against new variants of the virus and will help more people get vaccinated before schools reopen in September.

"What's most important is that everyone gets the second dose and this change allows greater flexibility to make that happen," she said.

"It's still OK to wait eight weeks between doses.… Some of the emerging evidence does say that that may give you some longer lasting protection and better protection, but it's still very important for everybody to make sure that they get their second dose."

Fitzgerald said an increase in the province's supply of vaccine made shortening the time between shots "quite a doable thing."

'Consider your situation'

With the minimum time between vaccine doses now reduced, Fitzgerald said, it's important for people to consider their personal circumstances before booking an earlier appointment for a second shot.

Those who have to travel for work or a family emergency or are going back to school in September could be a good fit for earlier vaccination, according to the chief medical officer of health.

Fitzgerald said people with medical conditions who may have a weakened immune system could also avail of an earlier second dose, but should seek advice from their health-care provider.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says less time between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow for more flexibility for people to get their second shot. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Choosing to get the second dose of a vaccine earlier, Fitzgerald said, is about striking a balance between preventing getting sick now and having longer-term protection against the virus in the future.

"I think people have to make that choice. It is perfectly acceptable to wait the eight weeks and if people want to do that hoping to get a longer-term protection, that is certainly OK," she said.

"I think people have to make an informed choice there, so at this point, what we're saying is just consider your situation, your options and make the best decision for you."

The department said people who would like to make an appointment to receive their vaccination can book online, but it is important to cancel a previously booked appointment when booking a new one.

First or second doses of the Moderna vaccine can also be booked through participating pharmacies and doctors' offices.

Fitzgerald said she's hopeful that pharmacists will be able to deliver COVID vaccines in the same way they've delivered flu vaccines in the past, as pharmacists administered nearly 100,000 doses of the flu vaccine last year.

But wherever and whenever people choose to get their second vaccination, Fitzgerald said, they should take the vaccine they're offered, as mixing different brands is safe and effective.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador