Vaccine clinics being added in Central Health as eligibility expands

As Newfoundland and Labrador surpasses 200,000 people who have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, the province's Central Health region is adding clinics to cut down on wait times for an inoculation.

The vaccine is now available to anyone in the region over the age of 50 and family of rotational workers — as well as first responders, front-line workers and people considered clinically vulnerable — but there have been some delays in booking appointments.

Gina Sheppard, Central Health's director of families, children and population health, says wait times for a vaccine depend on where people are trying to make an appointment.

"Clinics are filling pretty quickly. They're filling in some of our bigger centres probably quicker than in some of our rural sites, so it depends on where you are and where you're trying to book that you might find that you have to book like a week or so out," she said.

"Right now, we are adding clinics right up to the end of June, so over the next day or so, people can keep checking back into the system."

Sheppard said because clinics in larger communities like Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor tend to have longer wait times, people in those areas can book a shot elsewhere if they don't want to wait.

"If they're travelling somewhere someday and there's an option to book in one of the rural sites, they can certainly do that. We're not restricting people to book in the community that they live," she said.

Sheppard said there have been some problems with the online booking system, but they're being investigated by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information, which operates it.

The number of available appointments is based on the amount of the vaccine the region is expected to receive, she said, and she doesn't anticipate any issues with vaccine supply in the coming weeks.

Eligible people can get more information and book a vaccination on the provincial government's website.

