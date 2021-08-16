Eastern Health to wind down 2 COVID clinics, with some appointments to be cancelled

Eastern Health said it will close two vaccine clinics by the end of August. (Josee Basque/Radio-Canada)

The Mundy Pond and Major's Path COVID-19 vaccine clinics in St. John's will close by the end of August, Eastern Health announced Monday.

According to a statement, the clinics are closing due to high uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in the Eastern Health region. More than 86 per cent of the eligible population in the region have received one dose of the vaccine, while more than 66 per cent have received two doses.

Some appointments will be cancelled as a result of the closures.

The regional health authority is advising people with cancelled appointments to rebook online, visit the Village Mall walk-in clinic, or reschedule through a participating pharmacy or physician who is providing COVID-19 vaccines.

Eastern Health advised people to cancel any duplicate appointments in order to free up appointment times for others. Appointments can be cancelled through the reminder email, the Pomelo website, or by calling 1-800-563-3692.

The vaccine clinic closures come amid a continued push to get people vaccinated as the province eases public health restrictions, like capacity limits and a mask mandate.

On Saturday, Eastern Health held a pop-up walk-in vaccine clinic at the St. John's pedestrian mall on Water Street.

CBC News has asked Eastern Health for comment.

