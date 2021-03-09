Happy Valley-Goose Bay told residents to start booking vaccines. Now the mayor is apologizing

Officials in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are apologizing for putting out what Mayor Wally Andersen calls "misinformation" that led to people in the area booking vaccine appointments when they shouldn't have done so.

Andersen said he and municipal staff were sorry for putting out a public notice Monday morning that told all residents over the age of 18 that they could now book a COVID-19 shot through Labrador-Grenfell Health's online portal, complete with the link and code needed to do so.

That release was followed a few hours later by a flurry of corrections from the town and the health authority, as vaccinations are currently available only to priority groups in and around Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Any bookings made by people not in priority groups will be cancelled, said Labrador-Grenfell Health.

"It was a mistake made. There was some misinformation given out by our staff which we apologize for. But I can say, in all honesty, that there was no intent to mislead or misguide anyone in the Upper Lake Melville area," Andersen told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning on Tuesday.

That apology, however, comes with an asterisk.

In a media release, the town's public relations manager, Waylon Williams, blamed the mix-up on a social media post made by an MHA that gave out the code and booking information days earlier. In the release Williams said he, along with many others, had been able to make appointments using that information.

Andersen also said his staff were only taking cues from that post, a post he said "must have been misread" to apply to Happy Valley-Goose Bay residents. But that social media post "should never have happened," said Andersen, and that vaccine information should only be coming from Labrador-Grenfell Health, the province's Department of Health, or Health Minister John Haggie.

"We need to take our information from the reliable sources," Andersen said.

"I'll say this again in defence of our staff: that if there's gonna be an announcement made, you know, of a vaccine being carried out in a certain town or a certain region in Labrador, then that announcement should not come from an individual member of the provincial legislature."

Check your facts, says MHA

Lisa Dempster, the Liberal candidate and incumbent MHA for Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair, did post about vaccine bookings on the day the town implied, March 6. Andersen did not say which MHA's post was involved in their misunderstanding, and Dempster said she has not been contacted by Happy Valley-Goose Bay officials over the matter.

Dempster's post clearly states its information applies to people within her district, which lies south of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. She said the information in it has not been changed since its posting, and that she took the information from Labrador-Grenfell Health's public health advisory issues the day before, copying and pasting the details to share.

"So I posted that and that that was pretty clear. So where … misunderstanding or confusion came from, following that? I'm really not sure, to be honest," he said.

Dempster, who said she is a member of the provincial government's vaccine team, said she makes it a habit to repost health advisories and other material on her Facebook page to inform her more than 4,600 followers, many of them her constituents.

"Sometimes when I make a post, that saves me getting 50 phone calls on a matter. So I recognize there's many angles to social media, but it can be a positive tool if used in the right way for getting information out," she told CBC News Tuesday.

Dempster said she prides herself on making sure her posts are correct, although she did not blame the town for its need to correct a public post.

"I think all of us are just human. And sometimes we make mistakes," she said.

One silver lining to the municipal mix-up, Andersen said, has been that's it's shown a clear eagerness to get vaccinated.

"Every person who wants to get a shot is anxious, and they're ready, and they're hoping that that shot can be avail in the very near future," he said.

As of March 15 a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone over the age of 70 in Labrador. Information and schedules for non-priority groups younger than 70 will be available in the coming weeks, according to Labrador-Grenfell Health.

