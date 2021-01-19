Central Health tight-lipped on vaccine problem that led to impromptu clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor

Central Health won't say much about a problem with its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that forced the health authority to hastily organize an immunization clinic to prevent it from losing some doses.

The issue occurred on Jan. 7, after the vaccines were delivered to the town.

In a short emailed statement sent in response to questions from CBC News, Central Health said someone discovered a problem with the temperature of the vaccine, meaning it had to be used within "a short timeframe."

"We quickly organized an impromptu clinic with priority health care workers, along with any employees, who were available to attend at such a short notice," Central Health said.

"This is not normal practice but was required of us as the vaccine had to be administered quickly and we were committed to ensuring no wastage of the vaccine."

Central Health refused an interview with CBC, and wouldn't provide more information on the incident, such as what the exact problem was, what type of vaccine was involved, and how many people ended up vaccinated.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at ultra-low temperatures to be viable, between - 60 C and -80 C. The Moderna vaccine is more stable, but must still be stored at around - 20 C. The provincial government has previously said that due to Moderna's stability, those doses were earmarked for remote communities in Labrador.

