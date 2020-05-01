Vacation gone astray, heart scare end with friend's offer of help a world away

Melissa Hogan and Pierre Trowbridge travelling together in the Philippines back in 2017. The two have been friends for years. (Submitted by Melissa Hogan)

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pierre Trowbridge was cycling his way across southeast Asia.

Little did he know at the time, a cancelled flight and a major scare involving his heart would soon lead him back to an old friend's house in St. John's.

Trowbridge, who is from Newfoundland and Labrador, has spent the past five years teaching English in China. He lives near the coastal city of Qingdao — known internationally for its green-bottled beer.

"Every year I've been in China I've always travelled outside of the country for winter vacation. So that's what I was doing this time," said Trowbridge.

His trips are often done on a bicycle, and this year, Trowbridge set aside three weeks to cycle from Da Nang in Vietnam all the way to Kampot in Cambodia, where he would spend another week with friends. He got to Vietnam in mid-January, spent a few days in Da Nang and then headed south.

Pierre Trowbridge on a Mekong River Tour in Can Tho, Vietnam. This was the beginning of a vacation that ended with him unexpectedly back in St. John’s. (Submitted by Pierre Trowbridge)

"After about a week or so of heading south I started hearing things about the Coronavirus and then the Wuhan shutdown came," Trowbridge said. That's when things started to change quickly. First his school's post-break opening was postponed and then his flight back to China was cancelled, and without a way back, Trowbridge cycled on to Cambodia.

And then things really took a turn.

"I started feeling really miserable, even to walk up a couple flights of stairs I used to have to stop, I couldn't catch my breath. I just got this wicked, nasty shortness of breath," he said.

Fifty-two years old and I've got heart disease for the rest of my life. This is not fun. This is not good. - Pierre Trowbridge

So Trowbridge went to a small village hospital where they ran a number of tests. Doctors told him he has an enlarged heart.

"So I'm thinking ... great. Fifty-two years old and I've got heart disease for the rest of my life. This is not fun. This is not good," he said.

Meanwhile, borders of surrounding countries were all closing and his options were limited. Through all of this Trowbridge was giving regular updates to an old friend in St. John's. "I was pretty concerned," said Melissa Hogan.

As COVID-19 started tearing its path around the world, Hogan had already extended an offer for Trowbridge to stay with her. "So when he said he'd gone to the hospital and gotten the chest X-Ray and it showed an enlarged heart, I very much kind of pushed him, 'book the flight, book the flight,'" she said.

Always the teacher: Pierre Trowbridge met a group of students at a temple in Battembang, Cambodia. (Submitted by Pierre Trowbridge)

Lucky break

As it turns out, Trowbridge's health insurance had a clause called political evacuation that came into effect because of the pandemic. The insurance company booked him a free trip to wherever he wanted to go — in this case it was back to Newfoundland for shelter from this global storm.

When Trowbridge arrived in St. John's, he called the public health number to find out proper protocol for getting checked out at the hospital. A day-and-a half of tests led to him finding out his heart wasn't the problem. "The guys in Cambodia were right, the heart is slightly enlarged — but that's not uncommon for people who cycle a lot like I do," he said.

"It actually turned out that I spent 52 hours travelling from Cambodia on various planes and [in] airports with a blood clot in my lung and my leg. So a little bit lucky in that way."

With a much better health outlook, Trowbridge self-quarantined at Hogan's for two weeks.

We're actually going to start a vegetable garden in the backyard. We've been cooking meals and it's actually been quite nice. - Melissa Hogan

Hogan, meanwhile, took enough food and clothes for a couple of weeks and headed to Kilmory Resort in Swift Current, where she worked remotely while Trowbridge finished his quarantine.

"It's quite nice out there ... very peaceful, said Hogan. "I had lots of ducks and rabbits show up. That's how I spent two weeks while Pierre was here with my cat."

Trowbridge still has a couple of health checks ahead — but as of now it looks like he is in the clear. He plans to return to his apartment and job once he's allowed back into China, but for the time being he's teaching his classes online.

Referencing Hogan's offer to come and stay with her, Trowbridge said, "You can't ask for any better than that from a friend." As for Hogan, she's enjoying the company too. "It's great," she said.

"We're actually going to start a vegetable garden in the backyard. We've been cooking meals and it's actually been quite nice."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador