Vacant house extensively damaged by fire in St. John's

St. John's fire crews arrived Saturday night to find a vacant house on Pennywell Road fully engulfed. (David Bell/CBC)

A vacant house in the central area of St. John's was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday night.

St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon Chief Paul Chaytor says when crews arrived on Pennywell Road around 6:30 p.m., the house was fully engulfed.

Chaytor said with high winds and cold temperatures, it was challenging at times for crews to battle the blaze.

Because of large, mature trees surrounding the house, Chaytor said aerial equipment was necessary to access the roof. He said axes and chainsaws were then used to cut through the dwelling.

Newfoundland Power was also on scene to disconnect electricity.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and stayed for several hours to put out hot spots that were identified through the house. Chaytor said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary maintained a presence overnight.

The fire did not affect any other structures in the area.

It is not known where the fire started in the house, or its cause. There were no injuries reported.

