Using photography to bring Newfoundland home to family

Julie Mullowney started to delve into the craft when the world locked down. Her relatives couldn't travel, so she was able to keep them close by sending amazing photos of Newfoundland life.

Like a lot of people, Julie Mullowney found a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She started to delve into photography, and with her relatives unable to travel — like almost everyone else around the world — she used the skill to bring Newfoundland to them.

Julie combined her new pastime with her love for hiking and nature, and is now shooting amazing photos of landscapes and wildlife.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

In this episode, Julie talks about using photography to stay close to her family, even as a global pandemic kept them apart.

If you want to watch previous episodes of Frames, you can meet Laura MacDonald here, Eugene Howell here, Sandra Lee here, and Alick Tsui here.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador