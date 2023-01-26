Using photography to bring Newfoundland home to family
Julie Mullowney found a hobby during the pandemic and used it to keep her family feeling close
Like a lot of people, Julie Mullowney found a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She started to delve into photography, and with her relatives unable to travel — like almost everyone else around the world — she used the skill to bring Newfoundland to them.
Julie combined her new pastime with her love for hiking and nature, and is now shooting amazing photos of landscapes and wildlife.
Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.
Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.
In this episode, Julie talks about using photography to stay close to her family, even as a global pandemic kept them apart.
