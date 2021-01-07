In the aftermath of U.S. Capitol siege, Americans in N.L. worry for their country's future

Washington, D.C., and the United States is waking up to a different world, one with a fragile and violently tested democracy, and some Americans living in Newfoundland and Labrador are struggling to process what has happened.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Joe Biden's victory was formally certified by U.S. lawmakers, proceedings that were interrupted Wednesday afternoon by violence and protest when a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building, overwhelming police and forcing those inside to flee and hide.

Four people have been confirmed dead.

"Heartbreaking. It turns your stomach," said Andrew Dubois, who grew up in Alabama and now lives in Carbonear.

"It was really a sad day for America, at the same time as it should've been a proud day for America," he said, alluding to the election of the first Black and first Jewish senators in Georgia that same day.

For all his shock, Dubois said he also wasn't surprised watching Wednesday's events unfold, given what he called "the vitriol and lies" from President Donald Trump, who had spoken to his supporters earlier on Wednesday, urging them to march to the Capitol.

"You can't help but be shocked that fellow citizens would do something so despicable and reprehensible, and yet, you can't help but imagine that this was what it was leading to all along," Dubois said, calling the rioters "false patriots" and "scum."

Andrew Dubois says images of pro-Trump rioters, including this one of a man carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the U.S. Capitol, made him feel 'nauseated.' (Mike Theiler/Reuters)

Alan Clarke, a retired Utah Valley University law professor who now lives in Newfoundland, shared that sense of inevitability about the protests spinning out of control.

"I was hoping there wouldn't be violence, but of course with President Trump making the claims he was, baseless claims of a fraudulent election, and with him inciting the Proud Boys and others to violence, one would have to say that it's not surprising," Clarke told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Questioning response

Clarke said the police response, particularly in contrast to the at times heavy police presence during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer, will probably be a big discussion point in the days ahead.

"People will be dissecting that for a long, long time, trying to find out whether the police acted appropriately or not," he said.

"It's too early to make any judgment about that, but questions are being raised already."

Kathy Lepold-Madigan, who splits her time between Pennsylvania and Woody Point, also felt the stage had been set for violence, and questioned the police response.

"What shocked me the most … I was surprised that the Washington, D.C. security forces, whether it be the Capitol police or National Guard or whatever, I was surprised they weren't more prepared for it," she said.

Division, hope remains

As Lepold-Madigan checked her Facebook Thursday morning, she said she spent time deleting and blocking hateful comments, even from Americans she thought wouldn't be inclined toward such anger.

Despite that, she said there is room for optimism in the days ahead.

"After feeling desolate yesterday afternoon, I actually feel a bit hopeful," she said.

That hope, for her, comes from watching the U.S. Congress certify the election results.

Vice-President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a joint session of Congress, after working through the night at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7 to ratify election results early Thursday morning. (J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images)

Amid the uncertainty that lies between now and Biden's inauguration as U.S. president on Jan. 20, Dubois sees Biden's ascendancy to office as hopefully being the stabilizing effect his home country needs.

"You do hope that the beginning of the new presidency, and as this new year moves into the winter months, that we can somehow begin to right the ship," Dubois told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Dubois had no such good will for Wednesday's rioters.

"We have a lot of fine people that want good for our country and for the people of our country. And those people that don't, I hope they crawl back into their cave and let the good people among us do good, for all the people," he said.

Trump did release a statement early Thursday calling for an "orderly transition" of power on inauguration day, while still refusing to accept he lost the election.

With that continued strain, Clarke worries what lies ahead for Biden and his team when they sit in the Oval Office.

"I think they will do what they can to restore integrity and honour to the United States, but he faces a tremendous amount of problems," he said.

