A convenience store that also sells charcuterie: Why this new store is community-focused

Urban Market 1919 co-founders Greg Hanley & Ivy Allan committed to community in their store, carrying local products varying from cookies to charcuterie. (Submitted by Conor McCann)

There's an array of pasta on one of the many shelves inside the new Urban Market on LeMarchant Road. Bags of artisanal penne sit comfortably next to packets of instant noodles, and there are boxes of macaroni and cheese, the usual Kraft Dinner, as well as some higher-end organic options.

"We were planning just to get a feel for what the community wanted and needed," said Ivy Allan, co-founder of the Urban Market 1919.

Only a few weeks ago, Allan and her partner, real-estate developer Greg Hanley, were excited to finally open the doors of their new market.

Working with local vendors to put products on the shelves — you'll find charcuterie from the restaurant Chinched, for instance, and a variety of flavours from Five Brothers Artisan Cheese — they were surprised by the immediate reception they received from the community following their soft launch in November.

"It was something we didn't expect," Allan said. "They came in and we realized that the community has wanted this for a while."

To prepare for Saturday's grand opening, Allan and Hanley have been busy re-stocking the store and sourcing the products which the community has made clear that they need.

Revitalizing a neighbourhood

For Greg Hanley, who grew up in the area, revitalizing the LeMarchant Road neighbourhood was an obvious decision, despite its more recent history as a disused industrial district.

"It's been an industrial site since 1926, when the Brookfield building was constructed," said Hanley. "Since its shutdown four years ago, it's been just kind of left empty, and this neighbourhood is ripe for a revival."

Hanley said that bringing back neighbours was their primary goal, and the old Needs Convenience storefront was the perfect location to breathe some life back into the community.

"This site goes along well with the condo development that we have coming up next door, and a residential housing development on St. Michael's," Hanley said. "As a whole, we were really interested in the growth of this area, and bringing back community."

Allan said bringing local vendors into the store has made all the difference in breathing life into the area. (Submitted by Conor McCann)

Ivy Allan said that it was the participation of some eighty local vendors which made all the difference.

"Myself and Greg love local," said Allan. "When you buy local deli meats or cheese, and you go home for dinner, your dinner just feels better."

The shelves of the market feature familiar names for both for avid local-consumers, and those in need of a few quick pantry staples.

Opening in a pandemic

Allan said that knowing where your food comes from and what's in it is important, and being able to buy locally gives better transparency for customers. For their part, Allan said vendors were more than eager to have their products stocked.

"We started speaking with the vendors and adding them to our list, and then it got to a point where it just snowballed, and every vendor that we would meet wanted in."

That stretch of LeMarchant Road has had a few economic knocks over the years. Apart from starting a business from scratch, Hanley and Allan also needed to contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that's left some economic scars.

The duo say opening business in the middle of a pandemic brings both advantages and challenges. (Submitted by Conor McCann)

Despite the challenges of opening a new business in the midst of the pandemic, Allan said that it actually gave the Urban Market a unique edge.

"We had seen other businesses and what they had to do to fit the new 2020 shopping experience," she said. "But we were able to build that immediately."

While the pandemic presented challenges for consumers and small business owners across the city, Hanley said that more than masks and hand-sanitizer, the main impediment was the lack of available supports for new businesses.

"There's virtually none," he said. "If you're an existing business there is a certain level of support, but if you start a business after COVID, there is absolutely not."

Working with small-scale producers

Despite a lack of financial supports, both Hanley and Allan say that one of their biggest successes so far has been carving out a space where they can safely lift up small-scale producers. Many of the vendors whose products line the shelves of the Urban Market would otherwise be booking a table at the St. John's Farmers' Market, Allan said, putting themselves face to face with crowds.

Between COVID-19 concerns and the limited operating hours of the Farmers' Market, Allan said that the vendors they're working with are happy to have their products sold seven days a week. (Some are also selling in other stores in the region.)

"We've had a couple of vendors that have come in and said, you know, we're actually going to go full-time with our product now, because before it was a part-time side gig, but they've done so well in the first two weeks that they they're able to now do their artisan craft, or food product, full-time," Allan said.

With plans already to expand in the New Year with online ordering, a coffee shop and a drive-thru window, both Hanley and Allan are hopeful that the Urban Market will become a mainstay of a revitalizing community.

"If the vendors didn't work with us as a community, the store wouldn't be here," said Allan.

"So the vendors, and our family, and the community around us, are what made the store."