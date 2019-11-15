31-year-old arrested after stabbing in Upper Island Cove

Residents in Upper Island Cove are being told to expect more police on their streets as the investigation into a stabbing on Thursday continues.

Police say a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was expected to make an appearance at provincial court in Harbour Grace on Friday afternoon.

The victim was treated and released from hospital. Both the victim and suspect were inside the same house at the time of the incident, say police.

