Big unveiling for local artist at St. John's International Airport

Artist Vessla Brakalova has three massive pieces of art hanging proudly in St. John's International Airport. Her inspiration comes from the island, and the ocean. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Local artist Vessela Brakalova is flying high with the unveiling of her art work now hanging in St. John's International Airport.

Her work now sits in the newly renovated section of the airport, opened in July, which is part of the now complete first phase of upgrades coming.

"I'm still brand new to the experience, and I hope what I tried to achieve was something that will last for a much longer time," Brakalova told CBC Radio's On The Go referring to the medium she chose using tiles and lights.

Artist Vessela Brakalova created the incredible new works of art that adorn the new departure area of St. John's International Airport 2:40

Inspiration for the three massive pieces of art comes from the unique landscape and location of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Look at our place of origin. We are an island, we are surrounded by water. Water is what constitutes the place to exist in the first place," Brakalova said.

"So in that sense I wanted to somehow reinforce the same message of uniqueness of a place of belonging and the importance of the ocean which gave us a purpose to exist here in this place, but also as a human we know that life starts from the water."

Three pieces of Vessela Brakalova's art are now on display in St. John's International Airport. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Included in the pieces are many sea animals found in our waters, a reminder that as a population we need to take care our home, Brakalova says.

"I think my purpose of the work has been achieved," she said.

Underwater visuals, map of the city

Brakalova's use of bright colour and attention to sea creatures we don't often get the chance to see from the ocean floor is something she hopes will stimulate creative thinking for passengers.

"Everybody is different. Some people are very focused on their journey, but I hope there are more people that pause for even a moment by the boldness of colour and the animals," she said.

Vessela Brakalova's art work now hangs in St. John's International Airport. Her inspiration comes from Newfoundland's placement in the ocean. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"When people leave this place I want to have that last look, where they were, and where they're living. Because soon enough they'll be on their planes and they'll fly and maybe see in real time the harbour ... they'll grab that last piece of information to take away."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador