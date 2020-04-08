Making the most of an unusual Easter, these folks are finding joy

Eggs already purchased for a now cancelled community egg hunt were being given to families to have their own egg hunts at home in B.C. as Easter is celebrated differently this year due to COVID-19. (Sarah Hare)

A house full of family, grandchildren running around playing games as Sunday dinner simmers on the stove. Hundreds of young hockey players and their families gathered together for the big weekend tournament out of town.

Those things can't happen this Easter.

Instead, a reverend delivers Holy Week services to a video camera in an empty church, as Easter weekend looks quite different for many people. Countries around the world are combatting COVID-19 with restrictions on people gathering — physical distance changing social connection.

In their own words, these folks describe how they're managing this Easter.

Sherri Levesque (originally from St. John's), single mom of Dax in Montreal

"Poor little guy thinks I'm the only person in the world with a mouth and a nose! Everyone else is wearing masks so I'm the only one that has a mouth and a nose as far as he's concerned.... I just feel like we're making more friends across the alleys.... The families across the way are sending samosas to me and I'm sending cookies to them, so we're all cooking for each other and baking for each other and making sure that everyone's OK and fed.... My mom is desperate to meet her grandchild.... I feel as though we all have Penny's computer book from Inspector Gadget and we're finally able to keep in touch with the entire world!"

Sherri Levesque and her three-month-old baby Dax are isolated from her Newfoundland family in Montreal, but forming new friendships with the neighbours. (Submitted by Sherri Levesque)

Chris Ellis, PeeWee hockey team coach in Bishop's Falls

"We were supposed to be travelling to Corner Brook this weekend for our provincial mega-tournament made up of a lot of teams from all over the province. The draw is meeting new friends and making memories.... Hockey takes up a lot of time in life and it's really a lifestyle.... In the beginning I thought it was kind of a little bit of a break — but I'd say about two weeks in it kind of hit me and I was kind of in a little bit of a shock — and I actually sat down and cried in my living room for a little bit."

Ellis said the team uses Facebook to stay connected, and they're looking forward to reuniting when it's safe to.

Rev. Randy Lockyer, minister at St. Philips Anglican Church

"I still come into the office every day and make contact with the people in the parish, checking in, especially with the elderly. But certainly it's a different world that we're in right at the moment.... And we've been making use of social media and doing virtual services, making the best of the situation I would say.... It's an important part of who we are as Christians, is the coming together and worshipping together. So they're of course lonely for social contact and for church contact."

Nellie Winters, Inuk grandmother in Makkovik

"What I find hard is not seeing the grandchildren come in the house whenever they want to. I'll talk to them from the door.... I have a lot of grandchildren.… Good Friday now is always a holy day, all we done on Good Friday is go to church and that, you know? Now we can't even go to church.… I've went through a lot of sicknesses and stuff like that, but this is something different altogether.... Saturday games for children, all kinds of games.... Sunday we just go to church again, and then Monday there's all kinds of games, like start off with the dog race, you know? But now there's nothing [that] can happen. I don't join in very much now, I'm going to be 82, but I used to one time.... No one wanted to be last because they would get what they called a boobie prize.… The lady and the man would get a pair of drawers each!"

"This COVID-19 is something we can't control. We've got to do what we're told to do, that way it will get better sooner than later. My father used to say, 'Believe in yourself, have faith in yourself, that will give you strength to do whatever we have to do.'"