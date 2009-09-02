Work still underway on pilot project to swap unpaid fines for community service

The province is still working to finalize a plan that would allow some people with unpaid fines to pay off their penalties by doing community service, and says it could be ready to go within months.

"We're getting ever so close — so close, in fact, that I think it's inevitable to happen hopefully as early as this spring," Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said.

Meanwhile, Parsons says publicity about the pending program has resulted in more people pre-emptively coming forward to reach a deal to pay down their debts.

"It's better to have people paying some amount, even if it's small right now," Parsons said.

"I mean, that's a heck of a lot better than people not paying."

As of the end of 2019, about $43 million in fines, penalties and surcharges remained outstanding. That total includes not just traffic violations, but also things like contraband tobacco fines and victim fine surcharges imposed at provincial court, plus parking tickets.

In the last nine months of 2019, there were 156 payment agreements reached, or nearly one every workday.

In the entire year before that, there were 143 agreements made over the total 12-month period.

Overall — not restricted to those agreements — the government says it collected more than $6.1 million in fines, surcharges and penalties over the first nine months of the 2019-20 fiscal year. In general, four in five people pay them voluntarily.

Collecting unpaid fines owed for driving-related offences has been a problem that has plagued successive Newfoundland and Labrador governments for decades. (CBC)

Recouping cash from the minority of those who don't pay has been a nagging problem going back decades.

Last spring, the Ball administration signalled its intention to launch the new program, in an effort to enable people in "marginalized groups" to settle their debts by doing good work for the community.

"Outstanding unpaid fines owed to the province result in a driver's licence suspension, in turn creating a barrier to vulnerable populations trying to gain meaningful employment," the government's throne speech noted.

The justice minister says people who have entered into payment programs can get their licence reinstated, as long as they hold up their end of the agreement.

"That's a necessary component of people being able to get to work," Parsons said.

The province had originally hoped to roll out the new fines option program last fall.

Parsons says getting the program going is a "huge logistical challenge" that spans multiple government departments. But it's getting closer to becoming a reality.

"The lion's share of the actual work has been done," he said.

Details of the program still have to go through the larger government decision-making process. It's not yet clear how many people will be able to avail of the pilot project.

"We've got to see what the uptake is, how many people do apply," Parsons said. "It's not going to be for everybody."

He says there will be a financial level set, in order for people to qualify for the program.

The department has been working to develop the parameters of the pilot project, and reaching out to community organizations and charities to see what type of volunteer work could be done.

