Remains of unknown soldier to be repatriated for St. John's war memorial's centennial

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has granted approval for an unknown soldier from the Royal Newfoundland Regiment who died in France during the First World War to be repatriated, with his remains to be interred at a new tomb at the foot of the National War Memorial on Duckworth Street in St. John's.

The tomb will be the centrepiece of a major makeover for the memorial, which will be unveiled during a dedication ceremony planned for July 1, 2024, the site's 100th anniversary.

It's the first time the commission has approved the repatriation of a second unknown soldier to a country, said legionnaire Frank Sullivan, one of a group of veterans who are spearheading what's called the National War Memorial Centennial Project.

There's also an unknown soldier interred at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

"This is the first time it's ever happened worldwide, and it's so significant it scares you to think about it," Sullivan said Tuesday morning during an interview at the war memorial with a handful of other legionnaires.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning during a ceremony at Confederation Building.

"One of our fallen heroes, courageous, will be coming home," said Premier Andrew Furey.

Gravesite still needs to be selected

St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP Seamus O'Regan said the specially constructed tomb "will contain the repatriated remains of one of our lost sons, cut down too young, and too soon in the Battle of the Somme."

"We are proud that the unknown soldier who will honour all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served and sacrificed, will come from the regiment, and the sacred battlefield at Beaumont Hamel," added Lt.-Col. Lawrence Hatfield, commanding officer of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is in the process of selecting a gravesite from which to exhume the remains. It's expected the repatriation will take place next summer, a year ahead of the centennial, said Sullivan.

The plan is to have the unknown soldier placed at Confederation Building in the days leading up to his interment so the public can pay their respects, Sullivan added.

Sullivan said he was inspired to lobby for the tomb after learning the unknown soldier in Ottawa was repatriated from Vimy, site of a massive battle in France involving Canadian units.

The National War Memorial in St. John's was unveiled in 1924 to commemorate the Dominion of Newfoundland’s contributions to the First World War. An initiative called the National War Memorial Centennial Project aims to revitalize the site over the next two years. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Since Newfoundland and Labrador did not become a Canadian province until 1949, Sullivan said he didn't feel the unknown soldier in Ottawa represented the sacrifices of the men and women from what was then an independent country.

"Now we'll have our own who will represent our great province," said Sullivan.

Once interred, the unknown soldier will represent Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served in all branches of the military.

"Whoever the unknown soldier was, and whatever the unknown soldier did, we know he was from Newfoundland and Labrador," said Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrance MacAuley.

"Soon he will be back, to rest for all eternity in the place that he called home."

