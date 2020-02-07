Shrimp plant closure devastating for Black Duck Cove, says union rep

A union leader representing about 75 fish plant workers in Black Duck Cove says a seafood company that permanently closed down its burnt-out plant in the outport last week is doing its employees — and the community as a whole — a disservice.

Eva Applin, a representative with the local United Food and Commercial Workers chapter, says Gulf Shrimp Limited has the resources to reopen the plant but is refusing to do so, despite promising to keep the entire workforce employed after a fire at a shrimp plant last spring.

The company made its closure official in a media release Thursday, citing poor shrimp quotas that the company says won't sustain reinvestment in the facility.

Applin, who met with company representatives last week, argues the company's expenditures elsewhere proves it has the finances to reopen in Black Duck Cove, even if it means switching over to another stock.

"I know there's a decline in the shrimp fishery," she said. "But you do have ample resources to put something else back here."

Fire tore through the fish plant in Black Duck Cove last May 15. (Nash Sinnicks)

Applin said Gulf Shrimp Limited bought the plant a few years ago. After last year's fire gutted the plant, the company offered employment in their plant at Old Perlican.

According to Applin, 11 workers relocated for work, but four returned due to a lack of hours.

Lobster an option

Although shrimp stocks are falling, the lobster fishery is thriving — and Applin said the company catches them just offshore.

"We have the product.… They're landing lobster at our wharf and they're shipping it off," she said, arguing the company should rebuild the plant and outfit it for lobster production.

"It's like gold dust.… It warrants the product being produced where it comes ashore. Why take it from here and ship it across the island?"

Applin says she's worried the loss of the plant will spell economic ruin for the small outport.

"People are devastated," she said, and against relocating.

"What is going to happen to our community of Black Duck Cove?"

