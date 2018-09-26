Day 646 of D-J Composites lockout marked by big union rally

Several hundred union members converged on Gander Wednesday to rally outside D-J Composites, where workers have been locked out for 92 weeks.

"We've locked the employer out," said Lana Payne, Atlantic regional director of Unifor.

"They're not getting in the plant. So there is nobody in the plant today, tomorrow or the next day or as long as this takes to get justice for our members."

They’re setting up for speeches at the Unifor rally outside DJ Composites this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/EDkiVzFL4R">pic.twitter.com/EDkiVzFL4R</a> —@GarrettBarry

Twenty-seven workers at D-J Composites, members of Unifor Local 597, remain on the picket lines after being locked out in December 2016.

Unifor executives have accused D-J Composites of refusing to bargain in good faith, and repeatedly pointed out that the company has twice been found guilty of violating provincial labour laws.

"They are not interested in reaching a collective agreement with us. They are only interested in busting our union. We won't be busted," said Payne.

'As long as it takes'

Unifor faced criticism recently after producing and posting a video that named and showed the faces of replacement workers, or scabs as the union calls them.

When pressed Wednesday on how the union is preventing people from entering the building, Payne replied, "There are more of us than there are of them, so they have not crossed our line today and they will be greeted with many of our friends if they attempt to do so."

Unifor member have taped the union's banner over the D-J Composites sign on the building in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

How long will the hundreds of union members, some of whom were flown in for the rally, stay in Gander and in front of the building?

"As long as it takes to get a response from the employer or a response from the government to get this resolved," she said.

She also has a message for the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

"You need to step in here and support the workers in Gander and stop siding with a U.S. employer who is breaking labour laws throughout the province," Payne said.

Payne: “Today we say, enough is enough. You will not bust our union.” <a href="https://t.co/w3TpoMxKk5">pic.twitter.com/w3TpoMxKk5</a> —@GarrettBarry

Earlier this month, Premier Dwight Ball sidestepped questions specific to the video by Unifor identifying replacement workers.

"For me, right now, I am not going to react or respond to how any group … would use, the whatever tactic that they want to use when it comes to getting people back to the table. The only tactic I want to see is get back to the table," Ball said.

The premier said the lockout is "frustrating for all of us and we know that the resolution is best when we have everyone at that table."

With files from Garrett Barry and Terry Roberts