Unifor expands pickets from D-J Composites to government offices in lockout

Union members took to the offices of two MHAs in central Newfoundland Thursday morning, marking the second day of a mega-rally in support of locked-out employees of D-J Composites.

Unifor sent workers for sit-ins at Gander MHA and Health Minister John Haggie's office, and the office of Al Hawkins, the provincial minister of labour.

"We're here as long as it takes," said Lana Payne, a director with Unifor. "We said this yesterday, we said it last week, we said it a month ago that we were going to be escalating our defence of these thirty workers."

Payne said the union was simply responding to "escalation" by D-J Composites, and wasn't being unfairly aggressive.

"What's aggressive is 647 days on a picket line for 30 workers here in Gander."

Workers from Gander need your help to end this lockout.

Chris MacDonald, assistant to Unifor national president Jerry Dias, was one of the union representatives in Haggie's office.

He said his group was able to speak with Haggie on the phone, and has since left that office.

"We insisted that the minister call D-J Composites and insist that they cooperate," he said.

Unifor activists in N.L. Labour Minister Al Hawkins, office - on conference call asking him to show leadership to end 647 day lockout by US employer founding guilty of breaking labour laws twice.

The union has sent a new letter to the company, asking for an agreement to start a binding arbitration process. It has asked Premier Dwight Ball, Hawkins and Haggie to contact the company and pressure officials to agree.

"We're insisting that the Premier and the two ministers actually step in and play a leading role here," MacDonald said.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias delivered a fiery speech Thursday morning in front of the plant, chanting that Ball was "useless."

"I'm saying that out of a complete lack of respect, because of the complete lack of respect you have shown these 30 families," Dias said.

The union has repeatedly asked that government officials intervene in the lockout, to order binding arbitration.

The workers have been locked out for 92 weeks.

"The noise you hear in the background is a search and rescue helicopter, we've sent them out to look for Premier Ball," Dias joked at the start of the speech.

Unifor representatives say they have shut down the D-J Composites plant with their reinforced picket line, and will stop anyone from crossing — in defiance of a court order from 2017 that demands the union local let people pass.

"The premier is saying to D-J Composites, 'Listen, don't worry about labour laws'," Dias said. "And if D-J Composites doesn't have to worry about the laws here, neither does Unifor."

Dias admitted this week's escalating actions should have been done sooner, but defended Unifor's actions in the dispute. He said the union isn't to blame for the 647-day lockout.

"We have tried everything, every legal channel, through the courts, through everything, to try to get this thing fixed."