Man taken into custody after incident in Grand Falls-Windsor

The RCMP issued a short statement Friday morning asking people living in the area of High Street and Church Road in Grand Falls-Windsor to lock their doors and stay inside. (CBC)

A man has been taken into custody after an incident that had Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP asking residents in the area of High Street and Church Street to lock their doors and stay inside.

In a statement, an RCMP spokesperson said residents could resume normal activities and there was no current risk to public safety.

The spokesperson did not provide details of the event, but said residents could expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continued.

The update came less than an hour after the RCMP asked residents to avoid the High Street and Church Street area due to "an unfolding event."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador