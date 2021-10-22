Watch here: Unexpected COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. NT

Health officials are set to hold an unexpected COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. NT today.

In a media release, the Health Department said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, will address rising case numbers on the Burin Peninsula.

On Thursday, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District suspended classes at Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown. In a note to families the district said it was "due to an increase of COVID-19 cases linked to the school community."

Sacred Heart Academy has about 380 kindergarten to Grade 7 students. The NLESD said in its note that online learning will begin Monday.

On Wednesday, the province announced seven new cases of the virus in the Eastern Health region, six of them in people under 20 years old.

Health officials did not specify which area of the Eastern Health region the cases are in. but did issue an exposure notice on Tuesday related to the YMCA in Marystown.

The media conference comes the same day the province's vaccine passport takes effect, requiring anyone visiting non-essential businesses or using non-essential services to be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

It will be the first COVID-19 briefing in more than a month for Fitzgerald, who was recently on vacation. The last time she spoke at a briefing was on Sept. 17.

