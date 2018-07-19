Unemployment still on the rise in N.L.: Stats Can

When large construction projects like the Hebron offshore platform come to an end unemployment numbers generally spike in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Nalcor Energy)

There's more evidence today of how this province's economy continues to struggle.

Unemployment has risen to 15.5 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada. A year ago, the rate in this province stood at 13.8 per cent, almost two full points lower.

That's also 9 per cent higher than the national average, which currently sits at 6 per cent.

The province's aging population, and young highly-qualified workers leaving to find opportunities elsewhere is the driving factor behind such a high unemployment level according to Lynn Gambin, an economics professor at Memorial University.

"The number of people working from 25 to 54 we've got about 150,000 people," Gambin told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

153,900 to be exact according to Statistics Canada.

The working force from ages 15 to 19 is a completely different story.

"The unemployment is rate is very high. 28.1 per cent for 15 to 19-year-olds. So that's quite scary," Gambin said.

But don't blame young people just yet, baby boomers.

Lynn Gambin is an economics professor at Memorial University. Newfoundland and Labrador just rose to a 15.5 per cent unemployment rate. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

"That's quite a young age bracket, and so we would expect in today's society that the norm is that people go onto higher education after compulsory education," she said.

"So people that are defining themselves as their main activity being that they're looking for work and that they're unemployed, they may be a bit different than what we might expect of somebody just going ahead and pursuing further studies."

Employment and unemployment spike

Large construction projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, such as the Muskrat Falls hydro project, often contribute to big employment spikes. When those projects end, or begin to wind down in Muskrat's case, there's usually an accompanying spike in unemployment numbers.

Having residents retrain for other sectors of employment may be the next step towards lowering Newfoundland and Labradors unemployment rate. (Kiewit)

"There has been some dip in construction work. One area that's probably more telling about that is amongst people with skilled trades. They are more likely to be unemployed now than they were before," Gambin said.

"So university degree holders have the lowest unemployment rate. People with skilled trades have a relatively high unemployment rate at the moment."

Technology sector developing

Identifying groups who may be disadvantaged in today's job market is one way to help turn things around.

Gambin believes there are people who can benefit from training for jobs in other sectors.

"It's not about targeting jobs, it's about targeting economic activity and jobs will come. So we do see activity in the technology sector, which is not a huge employer at the moment, but we see developments there that might be promising as well."

