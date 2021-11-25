Slavery in Newfoundland and Labrador Episode 3: Of salt cod and lassie buns

Unearthed: Slavery in Newfoundland and Labrador is a multipart radio documentary and digital series that examines connections of enslaved Black people in the province. It features Xaiver Michael Campbell and is produced by the CBC's Heather Barrett, who is host and producer of Weekend AM. New episodes air on Fridays on CrossTalk on CBC Radio 1 and will be available as podcasts.

Salt cod and molasses are no strangers to the plates and palettes of many people in Newfoundland and Labrador. But they are also traditional foods on much warmer islands in the Caribbean.

The latest episode of Unearthed explores the complicated culinary connections between the foods and the regions and and the collision of classes.

Sonja Boon, a professor of gender studies at Memorial University, said Newfoundland had a type of dried cod called "Jamaica cod," which "wasn't the best grade."

"The better grades, the better cuts were sent to Europe and the Mediterranean. The worst kind of cod came to the islands, but anyway we thought it was great. They became part of the national dish. So from an early age, Newfoundland has been in my consciousness with regards to our cuisine," she said.

"I heard the term 'refuse fish,' so the fish that is the lower-quality fish. you wouldn't be able to sell to the markets in Portugal. It's the stuff that you then would toss over to the Caribbean because … slave owners want cheap food so they can feed the enslaved."

Bushra Junaid, left, offers recommended reading selections for each Unearthed episode, and Memorial University professor Sonja Boon talks about the culinary connections to class and identities. (Submitted by The Rooms)

Molasses, sugar and other sweet confections

Xaiver Campbell, the contributor and narrator for the series, is in his kitchen baking ginger molasses cookies.

Listen to the full documentary below

15:31 Unearthed: Of Salt Cod and Lassie Buns Some favourite Newfoundland and Labrador delicacies: salt cod, molasses, rum - have deep connections to Black enslaved labour. Xaiver bakes molasses cookies and thinks about ingredients. 15:31

And he questions the potential dark side of the sweet treats.

"Think about all the hands — white and Black, Newfoundland and Caribbean — that are joined by fish, rum and molasses. The poor hands, enslaved hands, hands working in dangerous environments. Hands that hauled in nets of codfish and salted them never touching the hands that cut the sugar cane and stirred the vats of molasses," Campbell said.

Afua Cooper, a Halifax-based Black historian, writer and artist, said it's about being more conscious of something that may seem as innocuous as baking.

Campbell talks about the centuries-old connection of molasses between colonies. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

"So as you use that molasses to make your cookies, then we think about where's it from? What's the sugar cane production situation like in the Caribbean now? Who are the people still growing sugar cane in the Caribbean? How are they paid?" she said. "We have to think about how this is produced. And there is a terrible history behind the production of this and we should engage with that history."

Each week, Unearthed will include recommended reading on Black people in Newfoundland and Labrador and the North Atlantic, from Bushra Junaid.

Born in Montreal, she grew up in St. John's. With a mother from Jamaica and a father from Nigeria, the Junaids were one of the few Black families living in Newfoundland and Labrador during the 1960s. That experience greatly influenced her work as a visual artist and curator, which included exhibitions at the Eastern Edge Gallery and The Rooms, titled What Carries Us: Newfoundland and Labrador in The Black Atlantic.

This week's recommendations are:

Sugar Changed the World: A Story of Magic, Spice, Slavery, Freedom and Science by Mark Aronson and Marina Budhos

In the Wake: On Blackness and Being by Christina Sharpe

The Black Atlantic: Modernity and Double Consciousness by Paul Gilroy

