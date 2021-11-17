Slavery in Newfoundland and Labrador Episode 2: Who Lived Here?

Unearthed: Slavery in Newfoundland and Labrador is a multipart radio documentary and digital series that examines connections of enslaved Black people in the province. It features Xaiver Michael Campbell and is produced by the CBC's Heather Barrett, who is host and producer of Weekend AM. New episodes air on Fridays on CrossTalk on CBC Radio 1 and will be available as podcasts.

In the second part of the series, entitled Who Lived Here?, Xaiver Campbell learns — with the help of several historians — about the first known existence of enslaved Black people in the province.

One of those, though it isn't the first, includes a fascinating tale that wouldn't be known but for the discovery of the will of a man who lived in Ferryland in 1791.

John Venger was a prominent planter, a prominent settler who ran the fishing establishment, says Barry Gaulton, an associate professor of archeology at Memorial University.

"In his last will and testament, he states that he wants to free his slaves," said Gaulton. The names of the enslaved individuals were Sancho and Sarah, and Sarah had three children: Jack, Nancy and Stephen, he said.

"It seems quite clear to me, and I'm sure to most, that the practice of slavery not only was acceptable but in some cases it was quite commonplace in various European settlements in the province. I guess if you were to look back 300 to 400 years ago … I think it was, in many cases, generally accepted."

Barry Gaulton, an associate professor of archeology at Memorial University, says the practice of slavery was not only acceptable but in some cases quite commonplace in European settlements in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Memorial University)

15:03 Unearthed: Who Lived Here? Black slaves were among the people who lived in early Newfoundland colonies. Xaiver talks to researchers who are trying to find out more about who they were. 15:03

Afua Cooper, a Halifax-based Black historian, writer and artist, said some people have a hard time accepting that fact.

"People are shocked, like, no, that didn't happen here, or if it happened, the slaves were well treated," she said, and so the experiences of slaves and their descendants aren't part of the province's accepted history.

"We don't even hear their voice. They are not part of the story," she said.

Afua Cooper is a Canadian historian and author of the book Black Matters. (Roseway Publishing)

Dale Jarvis, a Heritage N.L. public folklorist, says that reluctance perpetuates a cycle of omission in provincial history.

"People of colour are almost invisible in the historical records of Newfoundland and Labrador," he said. The only historical document they appear in is penitentiary records, he said.

"When we look at the colonial records from the time early 1800s, which were often broken down by race when we were talking about population, the columns for coloured people or Black people are often just blank, completely blank, no entries of any kind. But often census takers would just not record them as people in the records."

Dale Jarvis, a Heritage N.L. public folklorist, says, 'People of colour are almost invisible in the historical records of Newfoundland and Labrador.' (Kelly Jones)

It doesn't mean that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians should be ashamed of the province's past, said Jarvis.

"But I think a better understanding of our past helps us move in a more healthy way towards our future," said Jarvis.

