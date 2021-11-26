How a St. John's willow tree sparked an exploration of urban forests, and personal histories

Carissa Brown and I stand under a large willow tree overlooking Rennie's River, shaded by its generous canopy.

"I see something kind of ancient and due for respect in St. John's," says Brown.

"This tree has been here for a long time, and a lot longer than the folks who walk past it."

Brown is a biogeographer at Memorial University who studies boreal forests; I make documentaries. The willow does a lot more than either of us.

"It has seen things, this willow tree. You can see where it has been damaged in some way and then there has been bark and wood building up in those damaged areas," Brown says, running her hand over one of the trunks.

The willow is a huge one, "for Newfoundland standards," she says. It is truly impressive. It hangs over the river and the trail, luxuriously sprawling in the sun. It is impossible not to touch as you pass by. The texture of the bark is irresistible.

A childhood chestnut

It reminds me of another tree.

I grew up in the shade of a great horse chestnut in the town of Sisak, in Croatia. It grows in the yard of a 19th-century two-storey brick apartment building built for railway workers. My grandfather was one of them.

That tree was the seat of parliament for the neighbourhood six-year-olds. We met there, plotting our adventures and heists — mostly of plums and cherries from the neighbouring backyards.

On my last trip to the old country, when my daughters were old enough to remember things, one of the people I wanted them to meet was the old horse chestnut. If I am honest, I wanted the horse chestnut to meet them. I wanted the old tree to know that I turned out all right and that there are two new saplings out there in the world.

It really felt like I was introducing my daughters to an old family patriarch. I even made a photograph of them under the chestnut — just like we made photographs with Grandma and Grandpa and great aunts and uncles.

Because we are not alone in this world. Not even trees stand alone.

On a trip to Croatia, Furst took his daughters to meet a tree from his childhood, an old horse chestnut. (Bojan Furst)

Especially not old trees like my horse chestnut and the old willow on the Rennie's River bank.

There, Brown says, the willow's roots spread out and interact with the soil's fungi, microbes and bacteria, transferring nutrients and creating connections.

"Perhaps this tree is not directly connected to that maple tree that's just on the other side of the fence, but they are both part of this big underground web of life," says Brown.

That's how things work in a forest. Trees connect to each other — and not just trees of the same species. They nurture the youngsters, take care of the sick and support the elders.

The urban tree problem

In a city, things work differently.

The problem with urban trees is that we often plant them so far apart there is no possibility for roots and fungal networks to connect trees, according to Peter Duinker, an environmental studies professor emeritus at Dalhousie University.

Duinker says while roots can extend under pavement and sidewalk, such construction compacts the soil underneath, and "it becomes like an impervious pavement itself."

Duinker sees numerous services and benefits to urban forests. He starts with beauty and goes all the way down to property values, shade, and storm water regulation.

But the nature of our cities is that they are not just built environments, but also social environments. Sure, geography, soil and climate matter to urban forests, but so do budgets, residents' preferences and a city's willingness to wade into dense politics of urban trees.

Duinker would much rather like us to think of cities as a forest with a few buildings and roads judiciously placed within.

"I would call this social, to the extent that it is kind of a cultural thing that we carry with us into the creation of cities," he said.

26:09 The Grand Old Willow Tree A single tree in St. John's leads Bojan Furst to consider the space where urban life and nature intersect, and sparks Lorax-like questions: who speaks for the trees, and what happens when we listen to them? 26:09

Take an old city like St. John's.

This willow we are standing under is 150 or even 200 years old. It's hard to tell. Brown and I wonder at the things it would have seen. Luckily for us, every tree keeps a detailed and accurate diary of everything they witness.

"On really good growth years, the rings are quite wide," says Brown, as the tree would add a lot of wood under the right conditions. In poor years, the opposite is true.

Carissa Brown is a professor of geography at Memorial University, specializing in boreal forests. (Submitted by Carissa Brown)

Tree cells can also accumulate things like lead and other environmental pollutants: think back to the Great Fire of 1982.

"We might see a fire scar in some of the rings that were scorched in the fires, but then regenerated," she says. "And so that is something that I really, particularly love about trees, thinking about all that they have witnessed through time. We use trees to tell us what has happened in a spot when we were not there to see it ourselves or when there is no record."

If our short lives could be recorded in rings, what would we read in them?

In 1986 my rings would certainly record the Chernobyl disaster. Would we register major political upheavals? The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989? Would there be tight rings of the early 1990s during the Croatian War of Independence? Large, sprawling rings recording my delight at traveling to Canada in the mid-'90s for the first time? Or a scar, when I felt the connection to my childhood and home break for the first time?

The poplars

When I was six years old, we moved to a new apartment building next to a busy road connecting my hometown with Croatia's capital, Zagreb. Along both sides of the road, a row of straight, tall, stately black poplars provided shade and protection from the sun and the traffic.

I loved those poplars. The thing is, I had no idea how much I loved them until the day, sometime in my 20s, when I came home from Canada and they were gone.

The whole area was paved over and big box stores, gas stations, car dealerships and parking lots covered that entire stretch of land. The poplars, dozens of them, were all cut down to ensure that the newly erected billboards could be seen from the road. Walking from the train station to my parents' place, it felt like a punch in the gut to see them gone.

It broke my heart, but it also, in a very real way, broke the connection I felt to a place I grew up in. This was not quite my home anymore.

The old willow along Rennie's River, my horse chestnut and the lost poplars are not amenities. They are not biomass, or wood, or a percentage of city canopy.

The trees and us are connected in deeper ways.

Here in the West, we are reluctant to talk about those connections openly. In other places in the world, there are forests and trees that are revered. In Japan, where American artist and writer Patrick Lydon spends much of his time, the concept of kami makes that connection explicit.

"It's basically the spirit that resides in some part of the natural world or represents some part of the natural world," said Lydon.

"I think it's kind of like an acknowledgement of the fact that there is something alive in this world that is bigger than ourselves."

Artist Patrick Lydon focuses on the natural world in his art practice, and often works with natural materials, like this mandala made of leaves, weeds and stones. (Submitted by Patrick Lydon)

Just think about it for a moment.

The early medieval Irish alphabet ogham had 19 characters, each based on a sacred tree. The Japanese developed the concept of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, and Germans have a word for that feeling of being alone in the wood: Waldeinsamkeit. (Of course Germans would have a word for it.)

I told Patrick about my horse chestnut, and he told me about the tree he would climb in his neighbourhood in California where he grew up.

"I am sure that every kid who had a big old tree around them in their childhood, if you think back, most people have this kind of experience," he said.

Then, he wondered if that sensation has been lost. "Can we rediscover it? I think we can, if we put effort into it," he said.

We still love trees. In fact, from Vancouver to New Delhi, from Belgrade to Hanoi, citizens again and again turn out in force to protect old trees scheduled for removal.

Trees still matter to us. And they might soon matter more.

"The more trees we have in the city, of the right kinds and in the right places, the better off we will be coping with a hotter city environment through the 21st century," said Duinker.

"We need to be careful to manage the urban forest so that it will be as resilient as we can possibly make it in the face of the changing climate."

I appreciate Duinker's practical approach to urban forests, but I can't stop wondering if there is a way for us to regain that child-like awe in front of a large, old tree.

Artist Patrick Lydon wonders that, too.

"We created these social rules that kind of ignore trees, ignore nature, ignore our innate human relationship with the biosphere and all of the living things in it," he said.

The trail that winds along Rennie's River in St. John's is a popular walking spot in the city and a place to connect to nature. (Bojan Fürst)

Lydon, through his art and writing, is reconnecting his audiences to the natural world one leaf and tree at the time. And he wants the trees to have a say in how we build our cities.

"We would have a really beautiful, sacred, slow, calm, peaceful, wise place that we live in that would then come back and help us understand how to live more peacefully with compassion for all beings, for our neighbours," he said.

And so here we are under the old willow.

I wonder what St. John's would look like if we listened to its trees.

I am grateful every day for the river and this green oasis of peace almost on my doorstep. And for the old willow who by now, I hope recognizes me in the same way that, I think, that old horse chestnut an ocean away does.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador