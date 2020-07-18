Ultra marathoner Tim McDonough running 330 km on East Coast Trail

Tim McDonough is using a GPS to track his 330 kilometre run on the East Coast Trail. (CBC)

Ultra marathoner Tim McDonough is running the entire East Coast Trail from Topsail Beach to Cappahayden in one shot — something that hasn't been done before.

He started the 330 kilometre run from Topsail Beach at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, and thinks it might take about 65 hours to complete.

"It going to be tough," said McDonough, who made it to Bauline by 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

McDonough, who is from New Brunswick, has been living in this province for the past two years, and wants to make his mark on the trail before he moves home, later this summer.

While he's completed ultra marathons that were 100 to 160 kilometers before, McDonough said this will be the fastest known time someone has completed the entire trail.

Tim McDonough says his partner will meet him at trail heads with food, a chair and other aid to help him complete the run. He doesn't plan to sleep, but will take a short nap if he must. (Facebook/Tim McDonough)

In 2015, Caroline McIlroy ran about 215 km of the original trail from Cappahayden to Fort Amherst in 34 hours, breaking the trail record. But McDonough isn't looking to beat that record, he's just trying to finish the run.

"I'm just looking to do the entire trail as it exists in 2020," he said.

The challenge ahead for McDonough includes a wet and muddy trail after days of rain over the Avalon Peninsula.

"There's rocks and roots, obviously, and it's dark, and of course there's many cliffs. And luckily I know the trail quite well," he said.

McDonough said he has half his kitchen packed up to fuel his run, with things like ramen, sushi, doughnuts, bacon and even pickle juice.

Looking along the coastline on the East Coast Trail near Robin Hood Bay. (Submitted by Kevin O'Leary)

He said his partner will meet him along parts of the trail with food, a chair and 20 pairs of running shoes, so he can change his socks and shoes and take short breaks.

"If I'm falling asleep, I can have a quick nap, but nothing major," he said.

McDonough will be running the first 100 km with two friends, but once he reaches St. John's, he'll be taking on the trail alone.

"I've done a lot of these races before and you run through heat or rain and mud and you go on for hours, and hours, and you're just absolutely depleted of energy and somehow you have to dig deep and find enough strength to take another step," he said.

"If I can get it done I'll be very happy."