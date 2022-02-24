Ukrainians in N.L. watch in horror as bombs rain down, trapping loved ones in Russian attacks

Nadiya Butt-Velychko, middle left, is pictured here with her parents, sister and sons in a visit to Ukraine in 2016. Butt-Velychko is part of the small Ukrainian community in Newfoundland and Labrador watching the conflict unfold in terror. (Submitted by Nadiya Butt-Velychko)

Nadiya Butt-Velychko woke up to a nightmare: news of bombs raining down on Ukraine, perilously close to her mother's house near Hostomel Airport.

"She just sent me a video — helicopters, planes, missiles just going above [her] roof," she said, her voice catching in her throat. "She can hear bombing and her house is just shaking."

The Ukrainian native now lives in Harbour Grace, an hour outside St. John's and thousands of kilometres from her family, who've found themselves trapped in a warzone overnight after Russian forces launched a widespread attack across the European country.

She feels powerless, she says: glued to her phone but unable to keep her family safe. The most she can do is keep her mother on the phone, convincing her to stay inside rather than attempt to flee to Poland.

Just days ago her parents and sister, all of them multilingual, would switch between speaking Russian and Ukrainian without a second thought. But things have changed, she said.

"We are all making a choice, and we never will speak again the language of an aggressor," she said, reached by phone Thursday morning. "We are all deliberately making efforts to speak [the] Ukrainian language, because it's our national language.… We are independent."

Butt-Velychko, who moved to Newfoundland with her husband in 2015, is part of a small diaspora of Ukrainians in the province. Little here reminds her of home, but despite the distance, she says her neighbours in Harbour Grace are doing what they can to help.

She's been fielding messages and phone calls all day Thursday, and she's planning a fundraiser this weekend — selling traditional Ukrainian food — to rustle up donations for humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, her father, a truck driver currently stuck in England, is frantically trying to reach Kyiv. He wants to join the army, she says, to protect his wife, daughter and grandchildren from what the Ukrainian president likened in a tweet Thursday to the invasion of Nazi Germany in 1941.

Ukrainian officials have reported 40 casualties so far.

'How many lies can you listen to?'

Brian Cherwick, a musician and instructor in St. John's, told CBC News he woke up his family in western Ukraine as the air strikes began, warning them of imminent danger. They've spent the morning teaching small children how to hide in bomb shelters, he said.

He hasn't slept since the invasion began.

"I play music, and it seems like it's frivolous, happy music. But at all times that I'm doing that, I'm trying to help inform people about what's been going on in Ukraine," Cherwick said, referring to his local folk band, Kubasonics.

He feels torn, now, focusing on the band while his family fears for their lives — but also thinks music remains a form of protest, of maintaining Ukrainian identity.

Brian Cherwick is a member of the Ukrainian community in Newfoundland who has friends and family caught in the Russian attack. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

"On the one hand, stopping all of those things just feeds into the victory of Mr. Putin.… We want to keep doing what we usually do," he said.

"Mr. Putin's statement from a couple days ago is that Ukraine is just an imaginary thing. It doesn't exist, and it's only an arm of Russia. Nothing can be further from the truth. Even playing silly dancing music in St. John's, Newfoundland, shows that that's false."

Cherwick grits his teeth at the thought of the West's response to Russia. He characterizes sanctions so far as too weak to do any good.

He also worries about rampant disinformation from the Kremlin.

"[I'd] ask everybody to carefully look at the sources they're reading and not buy into the doublespeak that's coming out of Russia," Cherwick said. "I mean, yesterday, [Putin] said, 'Oh, we're just having a small military operation … just to help peacekeeping for people that have been oppressed.' And then rockets and bombs are falling all over Ukraine.

"How many lies can you listen to until you say, 'OK, we're not listening to any more lies'?"

