As a deadline looms, Ukrainian refugees still struggling to find housing in N.L.

For some Ukrainian refugees living in St. John's hotels, the scramble to find housing is intensifying as a deadline imposed by the Association for New Canadians approaches.

Ukrainian refugees staying in the temporary housing received notice in April that they had 45 days to find housing, Megan Morris, executive director of the ANC, told CBC News.

At the time, refugees were able to apply for an extension to their stay, said Morris.

"While I can't speak to particular cases, I know that that was a really careful process that we went through to make sure that if folks didn't get an extension that they hopefully would be in a position to find housing," she said.

While that was the hope, it's not the reality for everyone.

CBC News spoke with two Ukrainian women who have until Aug. 3 to leave but are still struggling to find housing. The CBC has granted them anonymity for reasons of safety and security. Both women arrived in St. John's in December and have since been living at the Holiday Inn.

One woman, a single mother with two children, was a teacher in Ukraine. Now she works full time as a housekeeper in a hotel, making less than $2,000 a month.

The other, a sociologist in Ukraine, is responsible for her aging mother. She works at a bakery, with a monthly income of $1,900.

They have both been looking for housing but have been unable to find anything because of high prices and lack of availability.

"There's a severe shortage of housing available in St. John's," said John Fowler, a friend of the two women who has been helping with their housing search.

John Fowler is a friend of the two women who has been helping with their housing search. (Martin Jones/CBC)

Together, they've spent hours looking for rentals, but wherever they call, the places are already taken, he said. In areas outside the city where prices are slightly more affordable, they've had the same experience — most two-bedroom leases are $1,500 or higher, leaving very little for food or anything else, said Fowler.

"There's no community-based housing available. There's apparently 3,000 people on a waiting list to get community housing," he said.

"We've invited these people to come live in our community. We want them in our community, but we're telling them they have to now live in poverty. If not, they have to live on the streets."

Morris said those looking for housing can turn to the ANC for support.

"Our team will work closely with them, our case managers along with the housing team along with the employment team," she said.

The first Ukrainian woman sent a message to the ANC asking for help with housing. (Submitted by John Fowler)

Fowler showed CBC News a screenshot of the ANC's texted response to the first woman's request for help: "I am not sure if I have any housing solution for your family due to your financial issues. I know that the social housing has a long waitlist and no one can say if you can get one of those units and if so when you get it. Please contact your case manager to discuss any possible solutions."

The Holiday Inn is at capacity, said Morris, and the ANC wants to make room to welcome more refugees.

"Some people have been there a very long time. It's really important for their integration and their good settlement that they move out into the community and get their own home," said Morris.

The ANC is launching a homestay program, offering $1,000 a month for up to five months for Newfoundlanders to host a Ukrainian family, said Morris.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced a call for proposals for projects to help house newcomers.

The women are not sure what they'll do if they still don't have a place to live on Aug. 3. They may end up having to leave Newfoundland.

"We have education, we have knowledge, we want to live in this province," said the second woman.

"We don't want to return to Ukraine because it's so scary for us."

With files from Martin Jones and Carolyn Stokes.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador