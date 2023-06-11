Ukrainian refugees help N.L. tourism industry desperate for workers

When guests enter the Murray Premises these days, Anna Temnenko is there to greet them at the front desk.

She's one of five Ukrainians working at the hotel, all of whom are refugees who fled the war to find safety in Newfoundland and Labrador. Now she has the security of a hospitality industry job.

"All your life depends on a job," Temnenko said. "With a job, you can continue to move on in your life."

Two months ago, she arrived in Newfoundland with her mother and her eight-month-old son.

Finding a job was her top priority.

"I worked 10 years in hospitality on cruise ships, and I travelled a lot around the world. One of those ships was in Canada and I liked it a lot. I knew I wanted to come here."

Temnenko and her Ukrainian colleagues at the Murray Premises are helping the hotel overcome an ongoing worker shortage.

The hospitality industry, both within the province and throughout Canada, is scrambling to fill staffing needs to manage the growing number of tourists.

"COVID was a big part of it, and many people now want to work from home. And, this industry is very seasonal, it comes and goes," said Dawn Ring, the hotel manager at the Murray Premises.

She found a solution at a job fair held by the Association for New Canadians less than a year ago, where she met a Ukrainian man and offered him a job.

Dawn Ring, the hotel manager at the Murray Premises in St. John's. (Mike Simms/CBC)

"A few weeks later, his mother arrived and I hired her, along with a couple of friends," she said.

In less than a year, Ring had hired enough people — Temnenko among them — to have a full staff, which she said is unusual even in normal times.

Ring is grateful for the newcomers who have joined her staff, especially as they get ready for a busy tourism season.

"It has been beneficial to all of our staff. They bring a lot to the table with their culture, ideas, and language. We are all very close."

Temnenko agrees.

"It's like a family, but far from home," she said.

Anna Temnenko fled Ukraine and found work at the Murray Premises hotel in St. John's. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Back in the hotel courtyard, she recites the Murray Premises' history and playfully suspects that it's haunted.

She has high spirits and laughs often. But when asked about Ukraine, she pauses.

"I feel sadness for my country," Temnenko said. "I feel like I'm watching a movie sometimes. In our day, such a situation is abnormal."

Temnenko's husband is in Poland and will soon be reunited with his wife and son. For now, she bears the responsibility of caring for her family in this new place.

A place she described as feeling surreal, almost as if she were meant to be here.

"It's like the big adventure of my life," she said.

