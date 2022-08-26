St. John's housing crisis means Ukrainian refugees are still sheltered in hotel rooms

Vira Giorelova shows off some traditional Ukrainian dishes served at the Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday evening. (Andie Bulman)

Families and children stand in the doorways and halls of the Holiday Inn in St. John's. Some women wear traditional Ukrainian folk dresses that have been hand-embroidered with bright threads.

Others don the vinok, a colourful wreath of flowers that used to symbolize eligibility for marriage but, more recently, has become a symbol of national pride and unity against Russian aggression.

On Wednesday, more than 150 families gathered at the hotel Wednesday to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day, and many did not have far to go when the party ended.

That's because this hotel is their home. It's where the families will stay until they find a house, host or apartment — something that's been challenging amidst the ongoing housing crisis in St. John's.

Oleksandr Panasyuk says Ukrainian refugees are looking forward to finding homes of their own. (Rodrigo Iniguez)

"We've been feeling pressure from the housing market for some time," said Megan Morris, executive director for the Association for New Canadians.

About 100 families are currently staying at the hotel while the ANC works to connect them with either hosts or private accommodations.

"Normally, we have reception houses and apartments when people come to Newfoundland as government-assisted refugees. Still, we find ourselves using hotels more often than before–just to deal with the sheer volume of people coming in," she said.

"The housing crisis is a challenge."

A shortage of affordable rental homes has gripped St. John's for months. Landlords have reported having dozens of people show up for apartment viewings, while tents and temporary shelters have popped up in city parks and green spaces. AirBnB and other short-term rentals have been fingered as another factor for the scarcity, with renters dealing with higher heating costs, too.

Newfoundland and Labrador has been assertive in recruiting Ukrainian refugees, with the first chartered flight — the costs covered by the provincial government — arriving on May 9.

WATCH | See how Ukrainians celebrated together in a hotel ballroom this week: When a hotel is home: Ukrainian refugees in St. John's wait for accommodations Duration 3:05 Andie Bulman reports on how dozens of Ukrainians who have arrived in N.L. are being sheltered for now in hotel rooms.

Oleksandr Panasyuk, who arrived in St. John's on July 22, has been staying at the Holiday Inn for more than a month.

The ANC has been trying to find accommodations, but finding a place to live in St. John's is not easy right now," said Panasyuk, adding that they have been made to feel welcome as they wait to find more permanent accommodations.

"The Ukrainian community in Newfoundland is growing right now — this is our starting point. We get to meet and learn about each other, and the hotel has been wonderful to us."

Panasyuk recently began working as the guest services manager at the Holiday Inn.

"I feel fortunate to find good, meaningful work. It's like I have a part of my life settled here, but I want to hang a picture and have privacy and that feeling of 'I'm home now.' I'm grateful for the help from the government, but we're all looking for that feeling of home."

'They are safe here in Canada'

Morris acknowledged that the situation isn't ideal.

"Some people have extended stays in hotels, but we try to look at it from the perspective that they are safe here in Canada. And we have a motivated team trying to find housing solutions," she said.

A group of women, wearing the vinok and traditional embroidery of Ukraine, gathered at the Holiday Inn on Wednesday evening. (Andie Bulman/CBC )

"We'll get people in homes — it may take a little longer."

Homestays and offers of accommodations are always welcome, and Morris says that it's a relatively easy thing to arrange.

"Just get in touch with us," she said. " We have a whole team working on finding housing for all government-assisted refugees. Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are great at volunteering and showing up during a humanitarian crisis. We've found that the people of Newfoundland have been very eager to help the people of Ukraine."

Pananyuk hasn't experienced much culture shock yet and feels like he's been able to adapt quickly.

"Our trees, bushes and berries are the same. I was surprised by that," he said.

"The biggest difference is that more people smile here. There are happy people here. In Ukraine, since 2014, you know most people have been sad," he said referring to a crisis triggered by Russia's annexation of Crimea, and the start of hostilities that culminated in the Russian invasion this winter.

"The smiling is the biggest difference."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador