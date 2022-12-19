Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

How a search for a piano led to a 'Canadian family' for this Ukrainian

The first thing Alla Melnychuk looked for when she arrived in Newfoundland was a piano. Instead, she found a deep friendship.
CBC News ·

12 hours ago
Duration 4:10
When singer Shelley Neville gets on stage for her annual concert, she'll have someone different this year playing piano.

Alla Melnychuk first arrived in St. John's in May, aboard the first plane of Ukrainians brought over by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

She posted an ad looking for a piano. Shelley Neville didn't have one to give her, but told Melnychuk she could come and borrow hers any time.

The two have since become close friends and musical collaborators.

Watch their story in the video above.

