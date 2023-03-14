This Ukrainian fisherman just wants to get back on the water

Arkadiy Skorobogatov left his life on the Azov Sea in Ukraine for the safety of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The fisherman has a wife and a young daughter and hopes to build a life in this province. Skorobogatov was a fish harvester in Mariupol for 40 years, and is trying to land a job in the fishery so he can get back on the water.

Listen to his on interview on The Broadcast, which was recorded with the help of an interpreter.

The Broadcast 24:59 Dolphin rescue + Ukrainian fisherman looking for work in NL Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings on the dolphin pod rescue in Hearts Delight-Islington + Meet Ukrainian fisherman Аркадий Скоробогатов.