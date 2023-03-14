Content
Nfld. & Labrador

This Ukrainian fisherman just wants to get back on the water

Arkadiy Skorobogatov left his life on the Azov Sea in Ukraine for the safety of Newfoundland and Labrador. Now, he's trying to get his foot in the fishery here.
Paula Gale · CBC News ·
Аркадий Скоробогатов and his young daughter at a hotel in St. John's. Скоробогатов, along with his wife and daughter, arrived in NL in February 2023. He was a fish harvester in Ukraine for 40 years and has been trying to find work in the NL fishery.
Arkadiy Skorobogatov and his young daughter at a hotel in St. John's. Skorobogatov, along with his wife and daughter, arrived in Newfoundland in February 2023. (Paula Gale/CBC )

Arkadiy Skorobogatov left his life on the Azov Sea in Ukraine for the safety of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The fisherman has a wife and a young daughter and hopes to build a life in this province. Skorobogatov was a fish harvester in Mariupol for 40 years, and is trying to land a job in the fishery so he can get back on the water. 

Listen to his on interview on The Broadcast, which was recorded with the help of an interpreter.

The Broadcast24:59Dolphin rescue + Ukrainian fisherman looking for work in NL
Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings on the dolphin pod rescue in Hearts Delight-Islington + Meet Ukrainian fisherman Аркадий Скоробогатов.

Paula Gale

Host

Paula Gale is the host of The Broadcast on CBC Radio One, based in St. John's. She's been a journalist in Newfoundland and Labrador for more than 20 years. Her email is paula.gale@cbc.ca

