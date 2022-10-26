Ukrainian father and son arrive in Labrador — glad to be in Canada but hoping for an end to the war

A Ukrainian father who came Canada fleeing the war in his home country says while he is glad to be here, he hopes to see an end to the war soon.

Before the war, Vasyl Panasyk was teaching physical education, had nearly completed his education degree and was living in a large home with his wife and children in Zbarazh, in western Ukraine.

"My kids were going to school, my wife was cooking us food, I was working," Panasyk told CBC News through an interpreter. "It was like everybody else's life."

Then in 2014, the Crimea conflict began. Russian annexed the Crimea region, and Panasyk and his family began to worry. Inflation skyrocketed, Panasyk dropped out of school and took labourer and seasonal work, while the family began planning to move. Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

"We had that feeling that it was coming so we tried to leave as early as possible," Panasyk said. "I had a dream that I would go to Canada by myself first and then I'll get settled there and Canada and then I will be able to bring the whole family to this wonderful country."

Some of the family were able to flee to Poland while they waited for their visas to be processed. However, when the time came to come to Canada, the accommodations available was a two-bedroom suite, so Panasyk came to Canada with his son, Yurii, leaving his wife and two daughters in Krakow.

Vasyl and Yurii Panasyk arrived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Labrador to a small group of people welcoming them with flags and signs. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

On Oct. 14 the two arrived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the third family unit to arrive in Labrador.

"We really feel welcomed here," Vasyl Panasyk said. "And we're also thankful for the first days when we just came to Canada that we were met and fed and we were provided with everything that we needed. So we're super-thankful and grateful."

Vasyl Panasyk looks at his son after arriving. The two are in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to find accomodations and employment so Vasyl's wife and two young daughters can join them. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

He hopes to finish his university degree and educate children as he was doing through a program in Ukraine. He also wants to find employment and a place in Labrador where he can bring his wife of 21 years and two daughters, 10 and 12 years old. His dream is for them to have their own house once again.

Ukraine war top of mind for family

The war in Ukraine is still top of mind as two of his children remain in the country. His oldest daughter was studying medicine in Ukraine and his son is volunteering right now.

"As a parent it's really hard because here we are safe," said Panasyk. "They are hiding in the bomb shelters and they live there without the electricity. They have this air bombing daily."

The family also has relatives, brothers, sisters and cousins in the region, said Panasyk, who hopes the federal government and Canadians will continue welcoming Ukrainians.

"It breaks our heart because we [are] here safe and they are not safe there and you don't know how the day will end," he said. "So on the one hand, my dream came true and now I'm in Canada. But I'm not happy that there is a war that's going on in my home country.

"I really want this war to stop. I want people to stop dying for nothing."

Labrador Morning 27:34 Ukrainian father-son duo arriving in Labrador glad to be in Canada, call for end to war back home A Ukrainian family has split while travelling to Canada in hopes to find adequate housing and employment. Vasyl Panasyk arrived with his son Yurii. He hopes to bring his wife and two young daughters over soon.

Welcomed with signs, groceries, two-bedroom suite

It was reassuring to be welcomed to the town by a small group holding signs and with open arms, Panasyk said.

About a dozen people came out to the airport on the Friday night they arrived, while a Ukrainian flag hung from the airport's ceiling. Toby Bauld was ready to greet them as the organizer for their trip.

The Panasyks were cheered to see a group of locals welcoming them to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"The people of Labrador are very generous," Bauld said. "I think he's going to really enjoy himself here. Labrador has a way of growing on to you."

The Roman Catholic, Penetecostal, Salvation Army, Moravian and United Church groups banded together to hold a grocery drive and fundraise in preparation for their arrival, Bauld said.

The two are staying in Bauld's two-bedroom basement suite rent-free until they are able to find a house the family can live in comfortably so Panasyk's wife and daughters can fly here as well.

