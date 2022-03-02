High demand for Ukrainian flags a source of pride — and heartbreak — for Newfoundland flag makers

Wanda Heffernan, left, and Donna Thomas make flags at Windco in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. The store has been busy fielding orders for Ukrainian flags since Friday. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

As symbols of solidarity with the people of Ukraine pop up across Newfoundland and Labrador, flag makers in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's say they can't keep the blue and yellow fabric on the shelves.

Staff at Windco Flags have been overwhelmed with orders for Ukrainian flags, said seamstress Donna Thomas, who estimates the store has made between 40 and 50 flags since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

"The provincial government were the first ones actually looking for one. So we made them one and our boss seen it and said, 'OK, well, you better make me one," Thomas told CBC News on Wednesday. "Now all the towns are looking for one, all the schools are looking for them, a lot of people are looking for them."

Thomas said making the flags raises mixed emotions: heartbreak over what Ukraine is going through — and pride in the support shown for the country by Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

"I did have one couple just leave that said their son is on one of the ships that are going over next week," she said. "A lot of people are Ukrainian that live here in Newfoundland that are looking for them."

Co-worker Wanda Heffernan has also been hard at work stitching flags.

"There's a big demand for them, and it just makes you so proud that Newfoundlanders are just willing to step in no matter what and support. I think that's just fantastic," she said.

N.L. launches support system for Ukrainians

The flag ordered by the provincial government now flies atop the flagpole at Confederation Building in St. John's, and the province has also launched a new support system to help Ukrainians looking for safe haven in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Ukrainian flag will be flying at Confederation Building in support of Ukraine, and condemning Russia’s attack. The building will also be lit with blue and yellow lights.<br><br>Newfoundland and Labrador, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeStandWithUkraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeStandWithUkraine</a> 🇺🇦 <a href="https://t.co/BLL0IuoQE6">pic.twitter.com/BLL0IuoQE6</a> —@FureyAndrew

The Ukrainian support desk is available online to Ukrainians who want to connect with employers in the province. The desk will also assist Ukrainians working to reunite with family members or sponsors through provincial and federal channels, according to a media release.

The desk is available by email at ukrainianfamily@gov.nl.ca