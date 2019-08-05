Have a hideous tattoo you want covered up? This parlour has a contest for you

If you have a tattoo that you try hard to hide, one tattoo studio is offering a free cover-up for the worst of the worst.

Von Stytch Studios in Victoria, N.L., is having its second-annual Shitty Tattoo Contest, where people can post photos of their tattoo they want to get covered up. The entries so far include painful physical reminders of a sentimental design gone wrong, bad tattoos of exes better forgotten, and ill-judged jokes that seemed a lot funnier at the time.

"There's more than I ever knew," said tattoo artist Danny Williams with a laugh.

The winning — losing? — tattoo will be the one that elicits the highest number of angry emojis on the contest's Facebook page.

This tattoo is supposed to be a koi fish. (Submitted by Daniel Collins)

"We kind of leave it up to the crowd to pick which one they deemed the worst," Williams said.

"I think last year the winner had something like 2,800 votes, which was amazing."

We call them the shed tattoos. - Danny Williams

Since the contest started at the end of July, Williams said there have already been probably around 300 entries — the total number of entries for the inaugural 2018 contest.

The tattoos he's seen have run the gamut, Williams said.

"We call them the shed tattoos. People doing them on their dinner tables," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"I've seen pictures online of bare-footed tattoo artists in a greasy shed — you name it. So there's a lot of those, there's a lot of hopeful [people], they went in to get a good tattoo and they ended up getting something completely opposite."

Tanya Constantine got this tattoo it in a kitchen when she was 18. 'It's supposed to be a dolphin,' she wrote in her post vying for the cover-up contest. (Submitted by Tanya Constantine)

Most common cover up? Ex's names

There are a few common threads among people looking to get a less-than-amazing tattoo covered up, Williams added.

"Generally we'll get these stories like, 'I have this buddy that tattoos,' or, 'My brother-in-law tattoos,' and as soon as a story starts off like that, you can rest assured it's usually in a shed or in a basement, yesterday's pizza on the table," he said.

"I can't talk for them, but I'd say a good percentage of those tattoos you see at the competition are all done loaded."

An ex tattooed his name on Brittany Jenkins' wrist and she wants it gone. (Submitted by Brittany Jenkins)

The most common kind of cover-up tattoo is probably pretty easy to guess: the name of an ex.

"It's definitely the names. There's so many people with their ex's names on them it's not even funny," he said.

"I always tell people when they ask, you're old enough you should know better, but if they still want it done after we can give them a little bit of like, are you sure you want someone's name there? We'll do it anyway, but then we get to cover them up again in competitions like this."

The best service that we can do for people is healing. - Danny Williams

And while there are plenty of bad tattoos to be seen out there, Williams said tattoos often hold a special symbolism for people who get them.

Last year, for instance, one of the people who sought a cover-up was Jennifer Bowser, who lost two of her three children in a tragic house fire at her ex-husband's home.

She had his name tattooed on her arm, and it served as a painful reminder every time she looked at it.

This is the before and after of Jennifer Bowser's cover-up tattoo, while the work was still in progress. (Jennifer Bowser/Facebook)

But through the contest, Williams said, his client has new beautiful work on her arm.

"We turned an absolutely terrible tattoo with a bad memory right around. Now she loves showing off her arm," Williams said.

"The best service that we can do for people is healing. I know that sounds bizarre to some people about tattooing, but it is very spiritual. It's about closure. And then they're proud instead of ashamed, so it totally transforms the person."

The competition will run until the first weekend in September. Williams said there will be a number of other prizes awarded, with the rules on the contest explained on the parlour's Facebook page.

'I need this covered,' wrote Stacey Kathleen in her submission to the bad tattoo contest. (Submitted by Stacey Kathleen)

