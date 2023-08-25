Human remains found at Marches Point identified as Tyler Hennessey, missing since 2022

Human remains found near Marches Point on Newfoundland's West Coast have been identified as those of Tyler Hennessey, according to the RCMP. Hennessey was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2022. (RCMP)

The RCMP have identified the human remains found at Marches Point on Newfoundland's west coast as those of Tyler Hennessey, who disappeared almost a year ago.

Hennessey, 30, was last seen on Sept. 28, 2022, and was reported missing to police two days later.

The car he had been driving, a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, was found on Oct. 1 in Marches Point on the Port au Port Peninsula.

Police searched the area extensively after the vehicle was found, the RCMP said in a news release issued on Friday, but nothing turned up.

Hennessey's remains were found near Marches Point on Aug. 13.

