'No victory': Man jailed for more than 4 years after killing girlfriend in Torbay drunk driving crash

A man who killed his girlfriend in a drunk driving crash will spend more than four years behind bars.

Tyler Harding, 30, was arrested in the summer of 2021 after crashing his truck on the Torbay Road Bypass. He appeared by video in a St. John's provincial courtroom Thursday.

The victim, Katie Hynes, was his passenger.

Hynes's family sobbed as Judge Phyllis Harris handed down a 52-month sentence and imposed a 15-year driving ban on Harding.

Harris said their "heart-wrenching" victim impact statements detailed the insomnia, anxiety, depression and night terrors they experienced following Hynes's death.

"While this is a tragic loss, it's exacerbated by the feeling it was a preventable loss," Harris said.

"Everyone described Katie as a happy, loving, outgoing, positive person. She was clearly well loved.… There is no doubt her loss will leave a hole in the fabric of the lives of those who knew and cared for her."

On the night of the crash, Hynes was ejected from Harding's truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Harding, whose blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, insisted Hynes had grabbed the wheel of the truck, contributing to the crash.

Harris said crash data did not corroborate that allegation and she couldn't accept that Hynes played a role, but noted Harding had expressed remorse, pleaded guilty and accepted partial responsibility for her death.

"Mr. Harding will also be changed by these events," she said. "Ms. Hynes was not some anonymous victim, and he will have to live with that.

"This is a harsh reminder that choosing to drink alcohol and drive has potentially extreme consequences — consequences that cannot be changed by any amount of wishing or hoping."

Hynes's family initially declined to speak at length to reporters after sentencing, telling the press they were still deeply grieving. Her twin sister said Hynes's death was a loss to everybody, not just her family.

"There's no victory," one relative said, crying, before turning away. "No victory."

