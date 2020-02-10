Mattis Point man looking for a 'normal life' following house fire

Tyler Bennett says he's working to turn his life around, following a troubled youth and the recent house fire. (Troy Turner/CBC)

It's been a tough few months for Tyler Bennett.

The Mattis Point man was laid off from his job in early December. Then, on Boxing Day, fire ravaged the only home he knew while he was visiting family out of town.

He, his wife and their kids want to get back to a home in Mattis Point, but it's been a struggle.

A struggle, however, is nothing new for Bennett.

"I just felt like giving up on everything because I was trying so hard to stay on track try to do everything the right way," he said.

"I'm not educated as much as I could be. I dropped out of school, never paid attention as I should, but I still knows right from wrong."

One of the ways Bennett spends his free time is snaring hare outside his wife's family's home in Cow Head. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Bennett speaks openly about the challenges he's faced in life. He admits to past addiction to fentanyl (enough to "kill two or three people at once," he said). He remembers, with disdain, growing up in a home with alcoholism and violence.

There were home invasions, drugs and assaults. In 2013 he was sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in a home invasion. He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing a controlled drug or substance.

"I seen a lot of violence when I was younger … and alcohol and drugs and parties, so I thought that was the normal life," he said.

"I didn't really know until I was going to school and would go into these people's houses and they're living a normal life, not hectic in the house, no tension.… It's a big difference when you realize it could be a lot better."

Bennett is only 26 now but the talk of his younger self sounds like it was a lifetime ago.

He rediscovered his Mi'kmaq heritage while in prison, and he wants a life that draws connection to the land. This is evidenced in the things he does to pass time until he finds work. Almost daily he heads behind the home of his in-laws to check his snares. In a shed on the property, the fruits of this labour are on display as dead hares hang like mobiles from the rafters.

Now that ice-fishing season has opened, Bennett has a new pastime, a new way to draw Mother Nature closer.

"I've got over four years clean and I've been trying to stay on the right track — go in the woods, go fishing, just doing stuff I liked doing before I started the hard-case life … when I was younger."

Bennett says he was given his home in Mattis Point by his grandfather. It had no electricity or running water and was tucked away in the woods, out of sight from most of the homes in the area. Bennett said the home was broken into and, sometime over the next few days, a fire started there.

He wasn't paying the local service district for any services and says he didn't know the town had no fire protection. The local service district is now in the process of collecting fire fees from residents as the Town of Stephenville Crossing reinstates its fire coverage for the area.

Bennett said if he gets an opportunity to rebuild, he would be more than happy to pay whatever fees are needed to ensure his home is protected.

This is all that was left of Bennett’s home on the morning of Dec. 27. (Tyler Bennett/Facebook)

These days, Bennett is staying with his wife's parents in Cow Head, about 250 kilometres away. Five of their six children live there as well, while another daughter lives with his mom in Mattis Point.

Bennett visits his hometown of Mattis Point regularly to pick up his prescription of methadone.

It's a place that he says will never leave him, a town to which he longs to return.

"We're just trying to get a place so we can all get together and have a normal life, because ever since I was younger I had a crazy life — drugs, violence and everything from a young age," he said.

"It's going to be really hard to find a place big enough to hold five kids and two of us, and to be able to afford it. I really need to get a good job or something. I need to try to think of a way to make this happen."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador