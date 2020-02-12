Two weeks after break-in, charity thrift store gets boost from St. John's cab company

Derek Hayter, of Newfound Cabs, says the company donated $3,000 to give the thrift store a helping hand. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

A St. John's cab company has ties that bind to Take Two Thrift Store, and has donated $3,000 to help the business after a break-in dealt the store a financial blow.

Last month, the thrift store — a social enterprise project created by Empower NL — had $2,500 cash and $500 worth of GoBus tickets stolen from its store on Ropewalk Lane. Empower NL provides resources to people living with disabilities in the community.

At the time, Empower Executive Director Kimberly Yetman Dawson said the theft would set them back for months.

Now, Newfound Cabs has stepped forward with a $3,000 donation.

"It brought tears to my eyes when they called and told me. I was overjoyed," Yetman Dawson said.

'It hit close to home': Newfound Cabs GM

Derek Hayter, general manager at Newfound Cabs, said the company wanted to make things right after hearing about the break-in.

Hayter said Newfound Cabs meets and drives people who depend on the services offered via Empower and Take Two Thrift Store.

"Some of us, it hit a little close to home," Hayter said.

"We do our business in the community, we do well by it. We realize that sometimes there's people that are a little less fortunate ... we decided to make it right."

These three volunteers at Take Two Thrift Store say the $3,000 donation will help the store get back on its feet and helping the community. From left: Margaret Hart, Diane Clarke, Nickey Hayward. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Margaret Hart works at the thrift store, and said the donation is a big boost.

"It's helping people to get back and forth to work, and help the volunteers get back to work," she told CBC News Wednesday.

The thrift store is still asking from support from the community, as the winter months can be tough for both the store and it's customers.

"These people are great people," volunteer Nickey Hayward said. "They work hard to keep this store here."