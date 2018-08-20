2nd car found after 2 thefts in a week for St. John's car lot

After two vehicles were stolen from his used car lot last week, Aaron Bennett of Full Throttle Rentals in St. John's is breathing a bit easier this week.

"For a Monday morning, I'm feeling pretty good," he said.

After ten years without trouble, two cars were stolen from Full Throttle last week.

Last Tuesday night, a Ford Focus station wagon went missing. Then, on Friday night, someone drove off in a 35-foot Winnebago RV. Police in Mount Pearl pulled over the motor home a few hours later and arrested the three men inside.

On Monday morning, the Ford Focus turned up in Campbellton.

"We're just happy to have them back and just hoping it doesn't happen anymore."

This 2007 Ford Focus was stolen from Carguys Appearance Centre last week. (Carguys Appearance Centre/Facebook)

The bright blue Ford Focus was found overturned off the Trans-Canada Highway by a member of the Lewisporte RCMP on Sunday night, according to Sgt. Raymond Jullien. He said the male driver was outside the vehicle and unharmed.

When the officer ran the license plate on the car it got a hit, Jullien said.

"The plate was ran and it came back on the vehicle: Ford Focus, blue in colour. And the vehicle turned over in the ditch was a Ford Focus, blue in colour."

With nothing seeming suspicious, the officer called a tow truck and the driver went on his way.

Recognized at the garage

The car was towed to the Campbellton Garage. The owner, Wallace Rideout, had seen media coverage of the Winnebago recovery which included a picture of the stolen Ford Focus, and he recognized the vivid blue colour.

"There's not many blue cars around and two of 'em is not going to come up in one day," Rideout said.

The Ford Focus turned up at the Campbellton Garage in rough shape. (Submitted by Aaron Bennett)

He phoned Bennett on Monday morning, and the serial number on the car checked out, he said.

"I looks at everything, you know," he said. "Because I've been at this 50 years."

He also phoned the Lewisporte RCMP, to let them know the vehicle had been stolen. Turns out, the car had a license plate for a blue Ford Focus, but it wasn't for the blue Ford Focus that was stolen from Bennett's lot.

Sgt. Jullien said police are now checking the car for prints and trying to contact the name the driver left with police.

Taking a week off

Though the car appears to be badly damaged — "She be wrote off," said Rideout — Bennett is still in fairly good spirits.

"[I'll] maybe get the vehicle back if it's salvageable, and go from there," he said.

And after a hectic week, he said he's giving himself a little present.

"I'm taking a week off. I won't be in the office."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador