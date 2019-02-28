Another $675K Set For Life cheque handed out in Newfoundland

Another $675,000 cheque was handed out in Newfoundland after a Valentine's Day lottery ticket wound up a winner in Harbour Breton.

Lindsay Rose was at work at the local fish plant when Diane Forsey arrived unexpectedly and showed him the winning Set For Life ticket.

"My old legs were like jelly," Rose said, according to a release sent Thursday by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

Rose gave Forsey a few tickets for Valentine's Day, which won her $14, the release said. She then used that money to buy three more at Jackman's One Stop in Harbour Breton.

One of those was the big winner, giving the couple the option of a $1,000 payout each week for the next 25 years or a lump sum of $675,000.

They opted for the one-time cheque.

The couple plan to use the money to pay for their daughter's education and to possibly buy a new house, according to the release.

On Tuesday, new father Adam Cryderman of St. John's picked up a cheque for his own $675,000 Set For Life winnings.

