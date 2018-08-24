Two reports released in relation to bullying complaints in House of Assembly

Commissioner of Legislative Standards Bruce Chaulk has delivered two reports in relation to harassment and bullying within the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly.

Reports were given to the members involved in the complaints as well as the house management commission.

It's unclear which complaints were delivered, as there are currently several being investigated.

Complaints were filed in the spring by Liberal MHA Colin Holloway against Dale Kirby, Eddie Joyce, the NDP's Gerry Rogers and Tory Paul Davis.

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh and Progressive Conservative MHA Tracey Perry have also filed complaints against Joyce.

Speaker Perry Trimper, who chairs the house management commission, confirms it has received both reports.

In an interview with CBC News Friday evening, he said the reports will become public once they are tabled in the House of Assembly. He added that Chaulk has more reports forthcoming and wants to deal with them all at the same time.

The reports are to be tabled within 15 sitting days of the beginning of the next legislative session.

The House of Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on Nov. 5, but Trimper said the government house leader does have the power to call back the house earlier.

Once the reports are tabled, Trimper says they will be released publicly, and any recommendations based on the reports will be made within six months.