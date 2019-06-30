2 seriously injured after fire in east end St. John's

Two adults were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation Sunday, after a fire extensively damaged a home in the east end of St. John's.

St. John's Regional Fire Department crews and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called out around 1:30 a.m. to a home on Newfoundland Drive.

Acting Platoon Chief Paul Grandy told CBC the injuries are serious.

The RNC has been holding the fire scene on Newfoundland Drive. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A family living in the basement apartment are also without a home, although they were not injured, said Grandy.

He said when crews arrived, two people were outside the home.

The RNC has been holding the scene and an investigation is underway.

The Red Cross said in a statement Sunday that volunteers have arranged "emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases" for the couple and their 15-year-old daughter who lived in the basement apartment.

Similar help may be offered for the two people who were brought to hospital if required, the Red Cross said.

It's not yet known where the fire started.

