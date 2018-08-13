Two people rescued from the ocean near Topsail Beach Monday night

Emergency response crews rushed to the scene of a sinking vessel at Topsail Beach on Monday night. Two people were rescued by the white boat seen in the background. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The Conception Bay South Fire Department received a call around 7:42 p.m. Monday night regarding an overturned or sinking boat a short distance away from Topsail Beach.

Conception Bay South fire chief John Heffernan says a pleasure craft was able to rescue the two but he had limited information as to what kind of watercraft it was or who was aboard.

"There was a fishing vessel that heard the call on channel 16 and made their way down," Heffernan said.

From there the heroic fishing vessel met with the Coast Guard and transferred the two people to the fast rescue craft that had rushed to the area.

One person is gone to the hospital while the status of the second is unknown, although both are confirmed safe, Heffernan said.

