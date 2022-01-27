MUN wins big money to repurpose ocean harvesting scraps with Indigenous insight

We eat the fillet — sometimes the cheeks and tongue — but other valuable parts of fish, crustaceans and marine plants get tossed out in the harvesting process.

But a new initiative aims to change that.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University, along with a number of other researchers around the world, recently won $15.9 million in predominantly federal funding to figure out ways to turn those ocean scraps into products coastal and Indigenous communities can produce and make profit on.

The project plans to use a "two-eyed seeing" approach, said Benoit First Nation Chief Jasen Benwah, one of the Mi'kmaw leaders in western Newfoundland who will be consulted throughout the six-year project.

"Two-eyed seeing is looking through an Indigenous worldview … as compared to the contemporary, modern, European-based world view," he said.

"So you're taking in the qualities and the really important parts of the Indigenous way of doing things and trying to integrate and work together with some of the research — western ways of research," added Kelly Hawboldt, MUN professor and co-principal investigator on the marine byproduct repurposing project.

But what exactly are they going to turn fish heads and shrimp tails into? Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

