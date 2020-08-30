2 dead, 3 injured after vehicle crash in Port au Port West

The RCMP says they will release more information about the crash that killed two people in Port au Port West Saturday evening on Monday. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Two people are dead and three are injured after a vehicle collision on Front Road in Port au Port West Saturday evening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says two of the three people injured in the crash are in hospital.

Police closed Front Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday, asking residents to use Father Joy Road as a by-pass. Paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene.

The road reopened early this morning.

Police say the collision is under investigation and that further details will be provided on monday morning.